HAP Names Nike Otuyelu Chief Compliance Officer

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, has named Nike Otuyelu chief compliance officer. In this role, she is responsible for ensuring that the organization complies with all state and federal laws, regulatory requirements, policies and procedures.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Alliance Plan)

"As HAP continues to expand our government programs – including Medicare and Medicaid, which serve our most vulnerable members – it is important that we have someone with Nike's experience to help us navigate the changing landscape of state and federal agency regulations," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO of HAP. "Nike brings a wealth of experience that will be essential to HAP's success as we continue to grow."

Prior to joining HAP, Otuyelu served as an independent Senior Compliance Consultant at Avota consulting firm. Before that, she was the corporate compliance and risk management officer at Community Health Choice, the health plan of the Harris Health System in Houston, Texas.

With 20 years of well-rounded leadership experience in the health care industry, Otuyelu has an in-depth operational knowledge of Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. She is a subject matter expert on HIPAA; Fraud, Waste and Abuse; and overall compliance program administration, having successfully implemented effective compliance programs at various organizations throughout her career.

Otuyelu holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. She also holds the following certifications: Certified Healthcare Compliance (CHC) and Certified Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC) from the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA); Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP) from the Society of Corporate Compliance Ethics (SCCE); and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan