DCPS Welcomes Lauren Fry as Sales Manager

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services ("DCPS") the leading provider of integrated commercial property services across Colorado, appoints Lauren Fry as Business Development Team Lead.

With more than 15 years of experience in sales and finance, Lauren brings to DCPS a vast amount of unique experience in advancing a company's sales and business development goals while also helping to manage the bottom line.

Prior to joining the DCPS team, Lauren drove the business development efforts for the Denver branch of Flynn Group of Companies. Taking Flynn from an unknown entity to a well-known contractor, Lauren has become a mainstay in Denver's Commercial Real Estate community. To support the growth of DCPS, she will continue to be an active member in the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) and Commercial Real Estate for Women (CREW).

"We are excited to have Lauren join our team," commented Dale Heims, owner of DCPS, "Her diverse background and experience in the multifamily space and in the roofing sector will be a tremendous benefit to our clients as we continue to grow."

During her DCPS tenure, Lauren plans to focus on team work development and a strategic growth mindset. "I feel very fortunate to be joining a team filled with such driven, honest, and compassionate people. My peers are dedicated to providing exceptional service to our clientele, and I promise to match that determination. I am excited for what the future has to offer," said Lauren.

ABOUT DENVER COMMERCIAL PROPERTY SERVICES

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to 1,100+ clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

The company's independently operated divisions include; Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Sweeping, Landscaping, Painting and Stucco, Plantscapes and Holiday Décor. Each division is operated by an industry-leading management team who work together across specialties to provide the best integrated solution to commercial property owners and managers.

