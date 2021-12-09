Darn Tough Vermont® Drops into the Season with Re-Up of Snow Athletes, Jake Blauvelt and Michelle Parker

NORTHFIELD, Vt., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Darn Tough Vermont proudly announces the re-signing of two snow mainstays to their athlete partners and friends, with skier Michelle Parker, and Vermont-based snowboarder Jake Blauvelt. Both are accomplished in their respected sports and live and breathe the Darn Tough lifestyle, bringing effortless style to the slopes and a positive attitude to their audience. The partnerships allow Jake and Michelle to continue to weigh in on Darn Tough's latest product innovations and designs at the Mill – incorporating the brand into their everyday lifestyle, as well as on- and off-mountain events.

"Jake and Michelle have been part of our family for years and both have so much in common with our lifestyle and mission here at Darn Tough," said Brooke Kaplan, Director of Global Brand Marketing at Darn Tough. "Aside from sharing core values, these elite athletes have been involved in our sock-design process and will continue elevating the quality and performance of our socks for skiers, riders, and outdoor enthusiasts."

Parker, a Truckee, California native, is one of big mountain skiing's most decorated female athletes. Michelle has also co-founded S.A.F.E A.S. (Skiers Advocating and Fostering Education for Avalanche and Snow Safety), a women-geared organization that holds safety and awareness clinics on avalanches. With Darn Tough, she is channeling her sense of style without sacrificing function for fashion. This season, Michelle brings the Traverse, an over-the-calf, lightweight sock that will definitely have your back wherever the snow may take you.

"This partnership with Darn Tough has felt like a family over the past two years and the socks have remained absolutely essential," said Parker. "It's incredible to be involved in the design process and I'm excited to continue working with the team to make sure these socks deliver in any conditions."

Snowboarder Jake Blauvelt, born and raised in Vermont, has been a lifelong fan of the brand. Always looking for the best sock for any condition, he found just what he was looking for with Darn Tough. Jake worked closely with the team to create the Backwoods, an over-the-calf snow sock that provides underfoot and shin comfort with designs inspired by the Green Mountains. When Jake is not waist deep in powder, you can find him hosting Blauvelt Banks, a banked slalom event that takes place at his home resort, Bolton Valley.

"When I'm riding, my equipment needs to be dialed. I grew up with Darn Tough and because their Mill is just down the road, it brings our collaboration to the next level," said Blauvelt. "These socks give me the warmth I need to extend my sessions, but they're also insanely comfortable, sometimes I forget I have my boots on."

