Caregility Named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List in Health Services

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, a company dedicated to connecting care for patients everywhere, has been named to Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business list in the Health Services category. The Inc. Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in their industry.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Caregility was recognized for its efforts to help healthcare providers maintain care delivery while keeping staff and patients safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Those efforts include the introduction of a free app to keep isolated hospital patients connected with family and loved ones, new interpreter service integrations to support health equity in virtual patient engagement, and the launch of a frontline healthcare worker recognition program and annual healthcare scholarship fund.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

"The past 18 months have brought unprecedented safety and staffing challenges to hospital care teams across the nation. Caregility is honored to play a role in supporting the virtual care needs of patients and healthcare providers," says Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "We are grateful to Inc. for this recognition and our healthcare customers for their partnership and continued efforts."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

