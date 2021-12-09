BD Acquires Tissuemed, Ltd. To Add Advanced Sealant To Its Portfolio Of Surgical Solutions - Acquisition complements BD's core portfolio - adding an innovative, broadly applicable surgical sealant to a suite of BD biosurgery products already relied upon in the operating room.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today it has acquired Tissuemed, Ltd., a privately held firm headquartered in Leeds, England that is an industry leader in developing self-adhesive surgical sealant films.

The acquisition of Tissuemed, Ltd. expands BD's global offerings for surgeons outside of the United States. Tissuemed's lead product, Tissuepatch™, is a proprietary sealant technology that bonds to tissue to help control internal bleeding or prevent leaks from surgical incisions. The technology's thin, flexible and transparent composition that is ready to use out of the package makes it ideally suited for a range of surgical sealant applications.

"This advanced sealant serves as a strategic complement to the BD products used in the operating room today — providing us with the opportunity to equip surgeons with a more robust, highly-integrated portfolio of surgical solutions," said Kevin Kelly, president of Surgery for BD. "Integrating Tissuepatch™ into our business aligns with our commitment to continuously innovate in our core portfolio to help support minimally invasive surgeries."

Tissuepatch™ is already trusted among surgeons due to its design, which enables strong adhesive and minimal swelling. This foundation provides BD with an opportunity to leverage its reach and clinical expertise to continue to innovate within the sealant technology category, which is expected to grow significantly over the next five to 10 years.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be immaterial to BD's fiscal 2022 financial results.

