Award-Winning Children's Book Author Susan Marie Chapman Presents Her Holiday Book For Gift Giving This Month Of December 2021

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Grumpy Goes Home For The Holidays' is a heartwarming story and is a part of the 'Grumpy the Iguana and Green Parrot Adventure Series. Critics are already praising this Grumpy adventure.

Grumpy is going to surprise his family for Christmas. He must travel from Miami, where he presently lives, to the Florida Keys, where he was born. Everything is going as planned until Grumpy (who is not grumpy at all) loses one of his gifts for his family. Will Grumpy discover the true meaning of Christmas?

'Grumpy the Iguana', the first book in the 'Grumpy the Iguana and Green Parrot Adventure' series, won the best Children's book award at the 2020 NYC Big Book Award.

'Grumpy Goes Home For The Holidays also has a few awards under its belt. First Place Winner of Next Generation Indie Book Awards for Best in a Series (Fiction) in 2021 and was also awarded a Five Star review from Readers Favorite.

This is the fourth book in the acclaimed Children's book series by Chapman. "It is a delightful story that will have you smiling as you read. It is about the love of family and friends and the gift of giving. What is the most important gift of all? The characters are sweet and charming and you will remember for years to come, the empathic nature of the tale," She states. "Grumpy decides to go home for the Holidays to see his parents and his little sister. "It has been way too long since I have seen my family," Grumpy thinks to himself. His friend, Mr. Squirrel, helps Grumpy to choose the perfect gifts to bring, while the Green Parrot makes sure that Grumpy has a bus ticket. What happens once Grumpy reaches the Florida Keys is a 'must read,' she enthusiastically announced.

"This story reveals why our connection to others can strengthen who we are as individuals. It is about family values and the true meaning of coming together for the Holiday's," Chapman remarked.

To support her message and hashtag #ReadToKids, Chapman is reading aloud to Children at events in Naples, Florida. She loves to engage in fun, exploratory talks afterwards.

Each child will receive a book at Susan's Speaking Event which will be included in the speaking fee. If you would like to schedule a Speaking Event, please contact Susan through email or website.

SusanMarieChapman.com

Amazon.com/author/susanmariechapman

Or to invite Susan Marie Chapman for a scholastic event or interview about her two book series, please contact her through her email: susanmariechapman@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Susan Marie Chapman