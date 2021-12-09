Ahlstrom-Munksjö expands FiltEV® portfolio for electric vehicles, delivering new high performance filtration solutions for fuel cell air intake

HELSINKI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö continues to focus on the growth segment of electrification, expanding its latest product offering, totally dedicated to filtration media solutions for electric vehicles. The new solutions for fuel cell electric vehicles complement the products launched earlier in the year for all electric vehicles, including filtration solutions for cabin air, transmission and cooling systems.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö understands the market challenges and is developing new commercial solutions to address unmet customer needs for high performance filtration materials for electric vehicles. This now includes a new dedicated filtration solution for fuel cell air intake.

"I am very pleased to introduce our new filtration solution for fuel cell air intake," said Cedric Vallet, Head of Business Development, Industrial Filtration & New Vehicles. "By protecting fuel cells from harmful gases and particulates, we ensure the effective operation of the fuel cell over the entire service lifetime of the vehicle."

"Through increasing fuel cell lifetime and minimizing the use of catalysts, we are offering new filtration solutions which optimize cost/benefit for our customers," he adds.

"We continue to strengthen our expertise to ensure Ahlstrom-Munksjö becomes the leader of filtration solutions to both the battery and fuel cell electric vehicle markets," said Daniele Borlatto, Executive Vice President, Filtration & Performance Solutions. "Launching new filtration solutions for vehicles powered by hydrogen expands our strategic commitment to these new markets."

Electricity is the fastest growing source of energy and clearly the fuel of the future. According to LMC Automotive, it is estimated that fuel cell electric vehicles will represent approximately 4% of global commercial vehicle production in 2030.

The addressable annual market opportunity for filtration media used in electric vehicles is expected to grow at around 35% per year up until 2030, reaching approximately EUR 100 million.

www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/filtev-fuel-cell-electric-vehicles

