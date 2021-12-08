Vonage CHRO Sue Quackenbush Wins the 2021 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for HR

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Sue Quackenbush has won the 2021 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for HR. This award reflects the achievements of women who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth and significantly contributed to the technology industry.

"I am honored to receive this award from Aragon Research," said Quackenbush. "I feel that this recognition is a reflection of the dedication of my team and our vision of Vonage as a destination place to work. Vonage is a leader in the technology community, with a culture focused on diversity, inclusion, innovation, and personal growth."

Under Sue's leadership, the Vonage HR team constantly challenges themselves to find unexpected and creative ways for employees to stay connected, and execute a strategy that ensures safe, secure and productive business continuity. As CHRO, she believes that a focus on workplace culture, communication, and collaboration creates a positive, meaningful employee journey.

"Sue is well-deserving of receiving our 2021 Aragon Research Women in Technology Award for outstanding leadership and success in HR," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "With a focus on building an inclusive culture of growth at Vonage, Sue is a leader in her field and a role model to watch."

Women in Technology Award Winners were selected by the Women in Technology committee—composed of past winners and the Aragon Research marketing team—based on their overall success in their current and previous roles, their leadership, and their ability to drive change. The awards were virtually presented at Aragon Transform, the annual Aragon Research awards ceremony.

The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

View original content:

SOURCE Vonage