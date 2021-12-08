TransMedia Group to Show Why A2Z Fillings Founder Shai Goldstein Works Tirelessly to Give What Dwindling Nonprofits Need to Stay Alive--The 501(c)(3) Status

TransMedia Group to Show Why A2Z Fillings Founder Shai Goldstein Works Tirelessly to Give What Dwindling Nonprofits Need to Stay Alive--The 501(c)(3) Status

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it will raise media awareness of A2Z Fillings founder Shai Goldstein's concern about a dangerous shortage of nonprofits in the U.S., especially those who won't be active that long without 501(c)(3) from the federal government.

"With a population now over 330 million, America is a million short of nonprofits as currently there are fewer than two million nonprofits at a time when our growing population needs their services more than ever," said Shai. This is the message TransMedia intends to deliver, while in other countries like India, the shortage is far worse, said Shai who was born in Israel and now lives here where he dedicates himself to serving nonprofits worldwide.

TransMedia will highlight Shai's mission to provide quality services and personalized attention to those who aspire to bring positive change in society through welfare. A2Z Filing's motto is good value…good price.

TransMedia said its PR program will underscore how dedicated A2Z Fillings is to clients, having adopted a client-centric approach. TransMedia plans to make widely known the significance of their business model that optimizes streamline communications with clients.

"Our publicity will show how A2Z Fillings is heavily experienced in all sorts of issues pertaining to the IRS, setting up nonprofits, and acquiring 501(c)(3) status," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone. "TransMedia will enhance A2Z Fillings' social media presence and promote them as a social media savvy brand, offering specialized services for a reasonable fee."

Being around since 2009, A2Z Filings has acquired experience and knowledge to ensure organizations meet all criteria to become legal non-profits without any turn around rejection time. "Shai can educate many into taking all required steps to ensure their non-profit organization is up to code," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"Here at A2Z Fillings, we tap the spirit of hard work and community service to support our clients with their nonprofit goals," said Shai. "This company has been my dream project since 1996 helping to fulfill dreams for many."

TransMedia will arrange speaking opportunities, press interviews, TV appearances for Shai to introduce its team of certified creative and technical writers and stress the important role nonprofits play and the good work they do.

For information on A2Z Fillings, visit www.A2ZFilings.com.

Media Contact: Yamilla Francese, yamillafrancese.transmediagroup@gmail.com, OR Karla Hernandez, karla@transmediagroup.com, 561-750-9800.

View original content:

SOURCE TransMedia Group