Stokke Acquires World-Renowned Brand Babyzen™ And Its' Iconic "YOYO" Stroller

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke, the Norwegian leading children's premium products company, best known for its iconic Tripp Trapp® chair, has announced the acquisition of the Babyzen™ brand, makers of the premium and popular YOYO all-in-one lightweight stroller.

Stokke Logo

Stokke is focused on providing children with the best start in life, encouraging them to become self-reliant and confident learners through their product line. This move also furthers Stokke's vision of becoming the category leader through innovation and acquisitions, making it the third one this year. The addition of the Babyzen™ product line enhances Stokke's position as a leading premium children's product business; this union will leverage expertise and brand recognition of both brands around the globe.

"Combining Stokke and Babyzen™ demonstrates our ambition to strengthen our global position. Our strategy is all about delivering a premium consumer experience, be that through our own product or by acquiring companies that offer complementary products," said Jacob Kragh, CEO, Stokke. "The Stokke family of products all adhere to our core values of sustainability, design, and child development and matches the expectations of consumers across age groups and international borders."

Babyzen™ is known for its highly innovative, functional, and aesthetic products, in particular the YOYO all-in-one lightweight stroller, which has become a travel and urban living essential for parents around the world. As well as a common passion for innovation and sustainable production, both Stokke and Babyzen™ hold the importance of helping children to grow at the heart of everything they do.

For more information, visit https://www.stokke.com/USA/en-us/home and https://www.babyzen.com/us/en-us.

ABOUT STOKKE

Stokke AS was founded in Ålesund, on the west coast of Norway, in 1932, and began as a producer of bus seats and furniture for adults. The first product for children was launched in 1972 - the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair designed by Peter Opsvik - and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022. The chair is made in Europe and has sold more than 13 million chairs globally.

Focused on providing children with the best start in life, Stokke works to encourage children to become self-reliant and confident learners about life. The Stokke family of products all adhere to our core values of sustainability, design, and child development and focus on providing children the best start in life. Stokke works to encourage children to become self-reliant and confident learners about life.

In June 2021, Stokke acquired a German baby carrier company Limas as well as Mukako, an Italian brand that makes multi-activity play tables for children.

ABOUT BABYZEN™

Founded in 2009 in France, BABYZEN™ was born out of the ambition to create a stroller that would make parenting easier. The idea came to co-founder and CEO Julien Chaudeurge who, together with his father, Jean-Michel, a famous product designer in the baby product industry and founding partner of BABYZEN™, created the ZEN stroller designed to fit the mobility needs of families in the urban landscape.

In 2012, BABYZEN™ released YOYO, the first evolutionary ultra-compact stroller that also delivers against needs for on-the-go parents. Constantly innovating around this starting point BABYZEN™ also offers a collection of accessories including YOYO connect which transforms YOYO2 into a double stroller with a single click and even skis to clip on the front wheels of the stroller and enable an easy and safe glide on the snow. BABYZEN™ currently distribute their products in 90 countries across five continents, show-casing their products over 2,900 retail points.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stokke