nClouds Advances to No. 24 Among Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nClouds ( www.nclouds.com ), a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), was recognized as the No. 24 MSP on ChannelE2E's Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2021 ( www.ChannelE2E.com/top250 ).

The fourth-annual ChannelE2E list and research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on AWS and other public cloud vendors. nClouds was previously No. 34 (2020) and No. 152 (2019). The company provides managed services for DevOps, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), and 24/7 Support, among other services.

nClouds also announced it has joined the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. The exclusive AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program validates AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience supporting healthcare, government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

"AWS has created exciting velocity and customer success in the Public Sector with the most advanced and mature cloud services," said JT Giri, CEO & Co-Founder of nClouds. "This has created tremendous demand for AWS infrastructure modernization expertise as organizations in these segments engage in digital transformation initiatives. We're honored to bring our DevOps and AWS consulting expertise to the Public Sector. And, we're excited to demonstrate exciting growth as we climb ChannelE2E's list of top MSPs."

These latest accomplishments further distinguish a year of accelerated momentum for nClouds. Earlier in 2021, nClouds achieved AWS SaaS Competency status , SOC 2 Certification for its consulting services business, and Datadog Gold Tier MSP and Reseller Partner status . Further, nClouds was named to CRN's Managed Service Provider 500 (Pioneer 250), the top managed service providers and consultants in North America, and was named the No. 10 fastest-growing IT solution provider in North America ( 2021 CRN Fast Growth 150 ). The company has published more than 50 case studies that describe customer success on AWS with DevOps, SRE, 24/7 Support, Cloud Migration, Data & Analytics, Cost Optimization, Application Modernization, and more.

