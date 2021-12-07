S&P Global Platts and British Plastics Federation (BPF) Have Reached Agreement to Provide Platts Polymer Prices and Insights to the BPF Member Network

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for commodities and energy markets, today announced an agreement with the British Plastics Federation (BPF).

S&P Global Platts will support the BPF and its members by providing access to key Polymer Prices and Market information. BPF members will access virgin and recycled plastic price spreads, infographics and news via a dedicated S&P Global Platts area on the BPF website. The agreement will also include live event collaboration, joint webinars and roundtables for BPF member companies.

Established in 1933, the BPF is the world's longest running plastics trade association with around 500 member companies that span the entire plastics supply chain including raw material and equipment suppliers, plastics processors and recyclers. The BPF companies represent over 80% of the UK plastics industry by turnover.

Kerli Juhkam, Director of Strategic Alliances, S&P Global Platts, said: "We are delighted to deepen our relationship with BPF, with its strong commitment to plastics recycling -- particularly at this time when recycling is a key focus of the energy transition pathway. We welcome this opportunity to expand further our relationship with this important industry audience."

Philip Law, Director General, British Plastics Federation, said: "We are very excited to announce that the British Plastics Federation and S&P Global Platts have recently strengthened their relationship in order to provide additional benefits to BPF members, among them: sharing the transparency that Platts brings to petrochemicals markets. We look forward to event collaborations, webinars, and an array of crucial insights that our members will find useful for their businesses. Marking an excellent beginning, we are very happy to provide members free access to key virgin and recycled polymer price information in an interactive visual format, now available on the BPF website."

The British Plastics Federation is the UK's leading trade association for the plastics industry, representing the entire supply chain, including raw material suppliers, manufacturers and recyclers.

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, +1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

