News Leaders Grateful For French Authorities' Action in Khashoggi Case

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Lisa Nicole Matthews, President of the National Press Club, and Angela Greiling Keane, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the news today that French authorities have detained Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi, who was preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia.

"We are grateful for the careful work of French authorities who today detained Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi. Otaibi was allegedly one of 15 people involved in the 2018 murder of Washington Post Opinion contributor Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. We understand that he will soon be extradited to Turkey, where he is expected to face charges. This is the first arrest in this matter outside of Saudi Arabia, and we believe this signals a new direction in the effort to obtain justice for Jamal."

