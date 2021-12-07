Justice Announces Exclusive Partnership with Jazmyn Bieber

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Brand Holdings ("Justice") is proud to announce their upcoming partnership with Jazmyn Bieber.

Jazmyn Bieber

Jazmyn has amassed a large Instagram following (@jazmynbieber) by posting content that is both authentic and relatable to tween girls everywhere. Through this exclusive partnership with Justice and Walmart, both Jazmyn and Justice will inspire girls by showcasing product geared towards every girl's individual style. Jazmyn will also launch the Justice TikTok channel on December 15, 2021 (@justice) and be featured on Justice Instagram (@justice) throughout the season.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Jaz as a representative for our Justice girl," said Elizabeth McCusker, Vice President of Marketing. "Jazmyn's authenticity and ability to relate to the tween market was the key in our ongoing efforts to find unique and engaging ways to connect with our customer this holiday season."

With a large variety of products from apparel to sleep and home, Justice is a total lifestyle brand. And through the partnership with Walmart, Justice now has the ability to bring these on trend apparel and lifestyle products to more customers than ever before, at Walmart's everyday low price. Justice is available at over 2000 Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com

"Jaz is excited to be partnering with Justice. She's been a fan of the brand for years and the opportunity to support both Justice and Walmart makes this collaboration very special. She is looking forward to inspiring girls with her style and utilizing this partnership to connect on issues that matter to her," said Jeremy Bieber, father of Jazmyn Bieber.

"We are so proud to have Jazmyn as our exclusive partner for Justice at Walmart. She truly represents everything Justice stands for," says Ralph Gindi, COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance. "With Jazmyn we continue to evolve Justice and provide tween girls the fashion and fun that is a benchmark of the brand."

About Justice

Justice, owned & managed by Bluestar Alliance, is the premier tween girls' brand, building exciting and powerful connections through fashion and fun. We create apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate every girl's unique sense of self. From must-have trends to pop-culture, the Justice brand is all about inspiring and empowering every girl, every day. Your girl is the heart of Justice. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, www.bluestaralliance.com.

