Data Cloud Observability Startup dataSnight Joins Acceldata to Bring Multidimensional Observability to the Modern Data Stack

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceldata, the world's first multidimensional Data Observability Cloud, today announced that Sameer Narkhede, founder and CEO of dataSnight, and the dataSnight team are joining Acceldata. The addition of Narkhede and dataSnight will bring cost, performance, and operational visibility into Acceldata's Data Observability Cloud for modern data cloud environments, including Snowflake and Databricks.

Narkhede is an industry veteran with extensive experience in building and managing data environments. He founded dataSnight to help enterprises improve data operations for modern data clouds as these environments become an increasingly important component of technology infrastructure.

"While our customers operate in a variety of environments, we're seeing a significant trend towards data cloud adoption," said Rohit Choudhary, Acceldata's CEO. "Sameer's work at dataSnight and experience with platforms like Snowflake give him a unique perspective on how to increase operational visibility and optimize data cloud performance. Sameer will help us deliver on our vision to provide multidimensional data observability for all connected data regardless of source, location, technology, or cloud provider."

The Acceldata platform provides multidimensional observability across data quality, data pipelines, and system infrastructure, in real-time, using sophisticated AI and machine learning algorithms. This helps Acceldata customers, like PhonePe (Walmart), Oracle, True Corporation, and PubMatic eliminate data complexity, scale data usage, and generate improved business outcomes. As more enterprises invest in cloud architectures to acquire, move, store, and process data, they face significant challenges in realizing the full potential of the data they collect. Acceldata operates as an integrated data observability solution, setting it apart from competitors.

"I'm excited to join Acceldata to help support a cloud-first data observability strategy for Chief Data Officers and their data engineering organizations," said Narkhede. "My goal is to begin with customer needs and work backwards so that Acceldata's customers can easily transition to the cloud and maximize return on data investment."

About Acceldata:

Founded in 2018, Palo Alto, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first multidimensional Data Observability Cloud to help enterprises transform their data systems from unreliable, hard-to-scale, and expensive to stable, agile, and cost efficient. Acceldata's products have been embraced by global customers, such as Oracle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), Pratt & Whitney, DBS, and many more. Investors in Acceldata include Insight Partners, March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures.

