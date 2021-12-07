CNO Financial Group Names Richard Shaffer Senior Vice President

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) has named Richard Shaffer senior vice president, small market sales and Worksite insurance operations. Shaffer reports to Michael Byers, president of CNO's Worksite Division. The appointment was effective December 6, 2021.

Richard Shaffer

Shaffer is responsible for managing CNO's Worksite business insurance operations and leading Worksite agent and independent partner distribution for small market sales.

"Richard is a seasoned insurance industry leader who brings more than 20 years of voluntary benefits, sales and distribution, and benefits enrollment and technology experience to CNO," said Michael Byers, president, Worksite Division. "As CNO continues to expand our capabilities as a full-service provider of workforce benefits solutions, Richard's deep understanding of voluntary benefits and proven track record in supporting growth will further position our Worksite business for long-term success."

Shaffer joins CNO from Unum and Colonial Life, where he most recently served as senior vice president, field and market development for its voluntary benefits insurance business. In this role, he was responsible for broker and third-party distribution strategy, business development, agent recruiting and development, national benefits enrollment strategy and technology, and growth teams providing client acquisition, enrollment, client management, and client retention programs. Shaffer has also held executive leadership positions in voluntary benefits sales, distribution, benefits enrollment, and account management.

Shaffer earned a bachelor's degree from George Mason University and a master's degree from East Carolina University.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

