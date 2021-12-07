CalAmp Announces Date for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (2:00 p.m. Pacific) on December 21, 2021 to discuss its financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-714-0868 (+1-778-560-2625 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 6375499. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 1-800-585-8367 or +1-416-621-4642 and entering the Conference ID# 6375499. The audio replay will be available through December 28, 2021.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have nearly one million software and services subscribers and over 20 million products installed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, orLinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

