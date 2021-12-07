AMM and CCNC Announce Partnership

CARY, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Medical Management (AMM) and Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center (CCNC) have announced a partnership to improve patient experience and operational efficiency. CCNC, one of the largest behavioral health practices in eastern North Carolina will work with AMM, a managed services organization to together take synergistic advantage of the unique skill sets and experience to benefit patients that each firm brings to the combined enterprise.

Positive Patient Impact

To further improve the excellent comprehensive mental health services offered by CCNC to its patients, AMM will provide customized technology, care management services, improved patient access and communication, as well as assistance to improve revenue cycle management. AMM already partners with a number of practices in eastern North Carolina serving some 100,000 patients. The goal of the combined enterprise is the enhancement and implementation of the firms' vision for improving integrated care across the continuum.

Mutual Enthusiasm for the Venture

CCNC CEO, Dr. Ash Mikhail said that partnering with AMM will "Improve care quality and cost efficiencies throughout the continuum of care as well as provide improved patient access and communication, driven by deep workflow integration. Enhanced workflows link (our) practice's EHR to registries, pre-registration systems, and HIEs, meaning (we) no longer need to step outside of (our) EHR to interact with outside systems." Zen Menon, AMM CEO, said "Working with CCNC will add a new dimension to the services we provide to our patients. The ability to offer 'in house' behavioral health treatment to those who depend upon us for the best care available, will improve the health status of the communities we serve."

Both executives stressed that the integration of the organizations will occur over the next few months to a year, and that no employees' job will be adversely affected by this partnership; it will only enhance their abilities to serve patients.

CCNC

CCNC was founded in 2006 and moved into is current location in Jacksonville in 2008. In addition to Jacksonville, the practice currently has offices in Wilmington, Lumberton, Fayetteville, and Morehead City. CCNC is a Behavioral Health practice whose cornerstone is quality, patient-centered, evidence-based mental health care in a warm, caring environment, and where there is respect between the staff, providers, and patients. Dr. Mikhail said, "After all, caring for such a diverse group of patients and seeing what a difference providing appropriate care can make in the lives of our patients and their families is the best part of our business."

AMM

Atlantic Medical Management, LLC was founded in 2010 with the goal of offering best-in-class management services to physicians' practices. In 2019 it affiliated with Broadtree Partners, Anagenesis Capital Partners and subsequently partnered with, and provided management services to its first partner-practice. Since then, the company has partnered with several primary care medical practices across Eastern North Carolina, as well as in the Research Triangle Area. It has used its expertise to improve both the operational efficiency and patient services of the practices is has partnered with. The firm's partner practices now care for some 100,000 patients across five counties.

