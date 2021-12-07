IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mazda's flagship three-row midsize crossover SUV, the CX-9 has been instrumental in helping introduce many of the premium values Mazda vehicles embody. The current generation CX-9 debuted the Skayctiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine and the top-trim level Signature model for the brand. And now, for 2022, the midsize crossover has standard i-Activ AWD, which helps enhance the confident performance that family's value during their daily drives. Mazda North American Operations today announces the 2022 Mazda CX-9 will arrive in dealerships this winter.

2022 Mazda CX-9: Pricing and Packaging

CX-9 SPORT

As standard, all CX-9 models are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual and sport modes. The CX-9 delivers an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel, and 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel.

New for 2022, CX-9 now has standard i-Activ AWD, which enhances driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control, allowing the driver to enjoy the experience on most terrains and conditions. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-9 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.

Helping keep the driver and passengers safe, CX-9 Sport is well-equipped with an array of standard i-Activsense safety features such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support with collision warning, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

As standard, the CX-9 Sport is a seven-passenger crossover SUV with slide and tilt bench style seating for the second row, which include an armrest with cup holders. Every CX-9 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for three years, providing the ability to monitor and control the state of the vehicle remotely by logging into the MyMazda app, and offering in-car Wi-Fi hotspot2 for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first. A focal point of the well-appointed interior is the 10.25" full-color center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other standard features include heated front seats, push button start, remote keyless entry system, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, dual front USB inputs, six-speaker sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, black cloth seats with eight-way power driver's seat and lumbar support, four-way manual adjustable passenger seat, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, and rear side and liftgate window privacy glass.

The exterior of the CX-9 Sport showcases gray metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, bright finish front grille, automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, heated door mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, rear roof spoiler, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-9 TOURING

The CX-9 Touring focuses on upgrades to the seating with black or sand color leather first and second-row seats, six-way power passenger's seat, and two USB charging ports in the second row. The second-row slide and tilt function is also updated for this model to allow for easier access to the third row. Other additions include power liftgate, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink.

TOURING PREMIUM PACKAGE

The optional Touring Premium package can be equipped only on CX-9 Touring models to expand the features occupants will enjoy. With this package, the second-row seating configuration can be selected as either the three-seating capacity bench seating or two-seating capacity captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through. Other features included in this package are the Bose 12-speaker premium audio, wireless phone charger, power moonroof, front and rear parking sensors, two third-row USB charging ports, LED fog lights, second-row retractable window sunshade, and SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial subscription.

CX-9 TOURING PLUS

The new CX-9 Touring Plus raise the value and styling that customers will appreciate in the mid-size crossover's model lineup. This model includes all the features in the CX-9 Touring with the Touring Premium package while adding ventilated front seats, power driver's seat with memory, black metallic 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille, aluminum roof rails, and a frameless rearview mirror.

CX-9 CARBON EDITION

Following its continued success, the CX-9 Carbon Edition returns for the 2022 model year as a six-passenger mid-size crossover with heated second-row captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through. Carbon Edition models can be identified by Polymetal Gray exterior paint color that is accentuated by gloss black automatic power-folding door mirrors and chrome accents on the lower molding. Inside, CX-9 Carbon Edition features red leather seats with aluminum interior trim, LED door pocket illumination, LED door pull handles, overhead LED illumination, and black metallic accents on the dash, door panels, and handle bezels. In addition to the standard features in the Touring model, CX-9 Carbon Edition adds a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, hands-free power liftgate, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, and windshield wiper de-icer.

CX-9 GRAND TOURING

The CX-9 Grand Touring builds off the features in the Touring model, plus combines those in the Carbon Edition, and adds silver metallic 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels and body-color automatic power-folder door mirrors. CX-9 Grand Touring has the option to configure the heated second-row seats as either bench seating or captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through with a choice between black or sand color leather first and second-row seats. Other features include 360° View Monitor, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Navigation, and three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, fuel prices, and nearby parking.

CX-9 SIGNATURE

As the highest model offering, CX-9 Signature expands on the features in the Grand Touring and elevates the experience with offerings exclusive to the Signature model. The heated second-row captain's chairs provide a first-class feel with a center console with armrest storage compartment like in the first row, which provide convenient access to the heated seat buttons and cupholders. The premium interior includes Nappa leather first and second-row seats, which is available in either Deep Chestnut or Parchment. The first and second-row seats have a unique quilting and piping that add to the elegance of the CX-9 Signature. Other styling details include Santos Rosewood interior trim, patterned aluminum on the dash and door handle bezels, and unique stitching on the steering wheel. The exterior upgrades include 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a brilliant silver finish, a titanium gray metallic finished front grille with LED lighting accent, larger dual exhaust pipes, and a Signature badge affixed to the liftgate to complete the masterpiece.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA CX-9 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-9 Sport $35,280 CX-9 Touring $37,430 • Touring Premium Package $2,080 CX-9 Touring Plus $41,660 CX-9 Carbon Edition $43,580 CX-9 Grand Touring $44,440 CX-9 Signature $47,210

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

1 MSRP does not include $1,225 for destination and handling ($1,270 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi powered by AT&T is available during 3-month/2GB trial period (whichever comes first); monthly subscription.

3 MSRP does not include $1,225 for destination and handling ($1,270 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations