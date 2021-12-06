West Fraser Completes U.S. South OSB Mill Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that further to its news release of October 26, 2021, the Company has completed the acquisition of the oriented strand board ("OSB") mill near Allendale, South Carolina.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

