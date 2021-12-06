Online Learning Platform Debuts 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Promotion for Holiday Season

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time4Learning , a top national homeschool program and Cambium Learning Group company, is offering families the chance to experience its online education curriculum for free with its 'Buy Now, Pay Later' deal. Any new family that registers during December will receive the first month of lessons for free.

Those interested will join the millions of families who already have made the transition from brick-and-mortar classroom education to at-home learning. Homeschooling reached record enrollment last spring when nearly 20 percent of all school-age children were homeschooled by the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

"The pandemic changed the educational model in this country, opening the door for more school choice options," said Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson . "Our holiday savings promotion is the perfect way to see if homeschooling would be a good fit for your family."

A respected education technology industry leader, Time4Learning pioneered the use of curriculum that closely mirrors brick-and-mortar education, offering a seamless transition for both students and parents. The curriculum engages school-age learners and delivers lessons the way children want to learn by embedding humorous content and animation, instructional videos, printable worksheets, and interactive assessments into its learning modules.

Activities focus on strengthening reading and math skills, boosting learning comprehension and reinforcing problem-solving skills through interactive lessons and engaging games. Parents can assess progress and modify the platform's pace to meet their child's unique learning needs.

To take advantage of this promotion, parents must use coupon code HOLIDAY21 during checkout at Time4learning.com. The offer expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, December 31. Time4Learning costs $19.95 per month for PreK-8th grade for the first student, and $14.95 each additional student. High school monthly enrollment is $30 per student. Interested families may visit Time4Learning.com for more information on how to get started , read member stories and view demos.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning.com is an award-winning, online curriculum for PreK-12th grade that teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services across the K-12 space. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as an education leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning® and Kurzweil Education®.

