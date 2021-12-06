Engineering.com and Youth Science Canada announce partnership to create the ultimate online youth STEM project platform

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Engineering.com, developers of ProjectBoard, the customizable online platform for STEM events, has expanded its partnership with Youth Science Canada (YSC) to enhance online science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) project development. YSC's mission to reduce barriers and increase access for all Canadian youth working on STEM projects aligns with ProjectBoard's vision of spotlighting STEM projects while celebrating the project process itself. The partnership will focus on creating an all-in-one online project workspace. Through the workspace, projects will be able to flow seamlessly into online STEM events, allowing students, teachers, and event organizers an easy to use and engaging platform from the classroom to events such as YSC's national network of regional STEM fairs and the Canada-Wide Science Fair.

engineering.com logo (CNW Group/engineering.com)

"Over the past 5 years, we've heard countless STEM advocates and fair organizers call for an all-in-one online STEM fair platform," says Renata Vaccaro, co-founder of ProjectBoard and chief technology officer at engineering.com. "With an online project workspace, we can now offer completely integrated modules for STEM fair organizers with simple registration, judging, travel forms, robust collaborative project development tools and stunning project displays."

Like all other ProjectBoard events, the STEM fairs hosted with YSC will be centred around the student's projects and provide students with opportunity to connect with like minded individuals, receive feedback and engagement with their project.

The platform will be available for organizations to host their own STEM event. With ProjectBoard's unique project display capabilities the online platform will allow a greater focus on engagement, the core aspects of typical in-person experiences. The driving force behind an all-in-one online project workspace is to create the excitement of being somewhere special allowing participants to explore outstanding projects while having real-time conversations with attendees and even celebrating any awards earned.

"Our vision is to offer all students in Canada a virtual and supportive home for their STEM project, whether it is being developed in school or at home," said Reni Barlow, executive director for Youth Science Canada. "ProjectBoard and YSC will continue to work together to provide a cohesive experience for students interested in STEM - where they can find resources to learn about the topics that interest them and become the next leaders in their fields."

"Youth Science Canada's network of regional science fairs plays a critical role in inspiring the STEM leaders and inventors of tomorrow," said Frank Baldesarra, chief executive officer of engineering.com. "Although these unprecedented times have created new challenges, our entire team is very proud of the work done with Youth Science Canada as we continually adjust to new ways of supporting our youth's aspirations in STEM projects. This partnership will help students across Canada and specifically in more remote areas, to continue to learn and engage online."

About engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum for problem solving, tech news, innovations, and resources, with a simple mission to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. The company's ProjectBoard platform hosts Science Fairs and STEM events in a fun and engaging way that allows students to share ideas, develop projects and learn online.

About Youth Science Canada

Youth Science Canada fuels the curiosity of Canadian youth through STEM projects. A registered charity incorporated in 1966, YSC delivers on its mission through national programs including mySTEMspace, the National STEM Fair Network, Canada-Wide Science Fair , STEM Expo , Team Canada representation at international youth STEM competitions and events, and Smarter Science professional development for teachers. Through these programs, YSC provides support to the more than 500,000 students who create STEM projects in any given year. For more information, please visit youthscience.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE engineering.com