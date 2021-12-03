Continues to Accelerate the Deployment of New Business Strategy and Empower Training Platform with Integrated Metaverse-based Technologies

Skillful Craftsman Announces Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Continues to Accelerate the Deployment of New Business Strategy and Empower Training Platform with Integrated Metaverse-based Technologies

WUXI, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

All financial figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Revenue was $11.9 million , compared with $15.3 million for the same period of last year, representing a 23% decrease, primarily due to a decrease in the number of total fee-paying members resulting from the decline in training needs of workers from rural area as the urbanization continued.





Gross profit was $3.6 million , compared with $8.5 million for the same period of last year, representing a 58% decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the combined effect of the decrease in revenue and an increase in cost of revenue as the Company incurred increased fees in courseware, software copyrights and virtual simulation in connection with its efforts to shift target customers to students at vocational schools.





Gross profit margin was 30%, compared with 55% for the same period of last year. The main reason was the cost spent in platform upgrade and courses enrichment did not result in the expansion of customer base to the extent expected.





Net loss was $43.3 thousand , compared with net income of $4.4 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was due to the decrease in revenue, an increase in the cost of revenue and an increase in general and administrative expenses.





Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.00 , compared with $0.44 for the same period of last year.





Total fee-paying members(1) was 1.1 million, compared with 3.3 million during the same period of last year, representing a 68% decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the combined effect of (i) the shrinking training needs of workers from rural area as a result of the development of urbanization, and (ii) unsatisfactory acquisition of new customers among students at vocational schools, who nowadays tend to be more interested in mobile live streaming and short video training courses than the personal computer courses offered by the Company.

(1) Number of fee-paying members is defined as the total number of members that are paying fees for accessing our platforms as of the end of the applicable period.

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd., commented, "To seize the market opportunities, we have accelerated the deployment of new business strategy and new technology since the first half year of 2021. With respect to business development, the Company is leveraging online cloud technology service and flexible employment service platform, to cooperate with schools and institutions to provide them with high quality vocational training. It has already landed in the two major fields of Chinese medicine basic education and hotel management. With respect to technology enhancement, the Company will integrate metaverse technology with big data, cloud technology and traditional Augmented Reality (AR) simulation teaching capabilities. Through co-constructing metaverse vocational labs with universities and ecological chain companies, the Company plans to launch multi-persons collaborative simulation skills training platform based on metaverse. We remain optimistic about the vocational education industry based on the Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education (the "Opinions") issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinions encourage companies to participate in and support the development of vocational education, which provides clear directions and positive incentives for the Company's future development. We believe our brand, strategic development and the supporting policy will position us well for the future and we are confident in creating long-term value and returns for our shareholders."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

All figures refer to the first six months of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021 unless otherwise stated

Revenue

Revenue decreased by 23% to $11.9 million, from $15.3 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to a decrease in the number of total fee-paying members resulting from the decline in training needs of workers from rural area as the urbanization continued.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased by 21% to $8.3 million, from $6.8 million for the same period of last year. The increase of cost of revenue was mainly caused by the increase of $0.8 million amortization of the newly purchased courseware and software copyrights, and the increase of virtual simulation fee by $0.6 million, both related to the Company's efforts to shift target customers to students at vocational schools.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit decreased by 58% to $3.6 million, from $8.5 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the combined effect of increased cost of revenue in courseware, software copyrights and virtual simulation fees and decrease in revenue.

Gross margin decreased by 25 percentage points to 30%, from 55% for the same period of last year. The main reason was the cost spent in platform upgrade and courses enrichment did not result in the expansion of customer base to the extent expected.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 27% to $3.0 million, from $2.4 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 18% to $0.7 million, from $0.9 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to the decreases in both of the promotion expenses and telecommunications service fees.

General and administrative expenses increased by 53% to $2.3 million, from $1.5 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by the increased compensation paid to employees, audit fees, the insurance fee and consulting fees for the period ended September 30, 2021.

Income Before Tax

Income before tax expense decreased by 90% to $0.6 million, from $6.1 million for the same period of last year.

Net (loss)/Income

Net loss was $43.3 thousand, compared with net income of $4.4 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.00, compared with $0.44 for the same period of last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $23.7 million, compared with $17.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.8 million, compared with $6.6 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $4.4 million, compared with net cash used in investing activities $14.2 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash generated from financing activities was nil, compared with $13.24 million for the same period of last year.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: ir.kingwayup.com

SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)







As of





September 30,

2021

March 31,

2021







(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,712,359

$ 17,453,360

Accounts receivable, net



50,246



83,980

Prepayments



2,903,533



1,784,537

Other receivables



186,325



5,713,192

Total current assets



26,852,463



25,035,069

Non-current assets













Long-term investment



306,498



-

Property and equipment, net



12,462,098



13,725,957

Intangible assets, net



17,144,418



20,416,461

Goodwill



4,581,112



-

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets



-



28,406

Total non-current assets



34,494,126



34,170,824

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 61,346,589

$ 59,205,893

LIABILITIES













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 122,119

$ 113,707

Taxes payable



292,532



448,485

Amounts due to a related party



5,764



257,037

Accrued expenses



920,665



1,051,929

Deferred tax liabilities



43,234



-

Deferred revenue-current



9,270,561



11,456,667

Total current liabilities



10,654,875



13,327,825

Non-current liabilities













Deferred revenue-noncurrent



-



312,896

Total non-current liabilities



-



312,896

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 10,654,875

$ 13,640,721

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-



-

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Ordinary shares, par value $0.0002 per share, 500,000,000



2,980



2,400

shares authorized; 14,900,000 and 12,000,000 shares issued









and outstanding as of 30 September, 2021 and 31 March,









2021, respectively









Additional paid-in capital



18,055,407



13,415,987

Statutory reserve



746,323



745,590

Accumulated profits



30,375,080



30,419,177

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,511,924



982,018

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



50,691,714



45,565,172

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 61,346,589

$ 59,205,893



SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)







For the six months ended

September 30,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$ 11,851,792

$ 15,313,780

Cost of revenue



(8,255,007)



(6,826,879)

Gross income



3,596,785



8,486,901

















Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing expenses



(720,191)



(879,812)

General and administrative expenses



(2,293,011)



(1,499,774)

Total operating expenses



(3,013,202)



(2,379,586)

Income from operations



583,583



6,107,315

Interest income



31,237



30,292

Investment loss



(1,897)



-

Government grant



493



-

Foreign currency exchange loss



(48,819)



-

Loss on disposals of equipment



(54,147)



-

Other expenses, net



(2,147)



(909)

Income before income taxes



508,303



6,136,698

Income tax expense



(551,667)



(1,744,005)

Net (loss)/income

$ (43,364)

$ 4,392,693

















Other comprehensive income/(loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustment



529,906



1,246,805

Total comprehensive income



486,542



5,639,498

Net earnings per ordinary share, basic and diluted

$ 0.00

$ 0.44

Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic and

diluted



12,475,410



10,000,000



SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in US$)







For the six months ended September 30,





2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Net (loss)/income

$ (43,364)

$ 4,392,693

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided













by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment



2,051,081



1,657,961

Amortization of intangible assets



3,948,391



3,157,605

Loss from equity-method investment



1,897



-

Loss on disposals of equipment



54,147



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivables, net



33,734



(24,284)

Prepayments and other current assets



(1,118,873)



(602,972)

Other receivables



(19,296)



-

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets



28,406



28,509

Accounts payable



8,412



(149,822)

Amounts due to a related party



(251,273)



509,012

Deferred revenue



(2,552,387)



(2,939,360)

Accrued expenses



(220,164)



768,911

Taxes payable



(154,248)



(213,411)

Deferred tax liabilities



(730)



-

Net cash generated from operating activities



1,765,733



6,584,842

















Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment



(653,189)



(3,988,249)

Purchase of intangible assets



(209,469)



(2,254,100)

Proceed from redemption of financial assets held for



5,563,191



-

trading









Investment in private held company



(308,385)



-

Purchase of Jisen Information, net of cash acquired



50,229



-

Proceed from disposal of equipment



4,650



-

Purchases of other investments



-



(8,000,000)

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

$ 4,447,027

$ (14,242,349)

















Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from IPO net off IPO expenses



-



13,243,554

Net cash generated from financing activities

$ -

$ 13,243,554

















Effects of foreign currency translation



46,239



(67,122)

















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



6,258,999



5,518,925

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



17,453,360



11,931,714

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 23,712,359

$ 17,450,639

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 687,877

$ 1,974,038

















Non cash transactions













Ordinary shares issued for Jisen Information acquisition

$ 4,640,000

$ -



