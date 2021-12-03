Nitches Announces New Brand Collaboration With Celebrity Vocal Producer Nick Cooper, "FutureMega", Targeting Gen-Z and FutureMega Stars of the World

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc. (OTC Pink: NICH) (the "Company") a diversified company that specializes in creating merchandise, manufacturing high end luxury brands, goods and collectibles for influencers and celebrities, today announced the launching of a new brand "FutureMega" with celebrity vocal producer Mr. Nick Cooper.

Nitches is producing and manufacturing this new brand in collaboration with Mr. Nick Cooper named "FutureMega". Nitches plans to rapidly expand and finish the year end with its coming lineup of celebrities and influencers launching in the beginning of 2021. With Mr. Cooper's long history in developing and producing for current stars, FutureMega is a movement focused on Gen-Z and the next generation.

Announcing Development of the new clothing line "FutureMega"

We are excited to launch the Future Mega clothing brand with Nitches. Nick Cooper is launching his new line of clothing and merchandise catered to future mega stars in the making. Nitches is excited to work with Nick and feature these amazing influencers and celebrities wearing the new line when it is released in 2022. FutureMega will be a line that takes advantage of the new Nitches authentication collection technology to ensure that no one is counterfeiting or copying the line.

Now that Nick is onboard, he will be focusing his brand on getting to influencers that will bring light to the Nitches brand as well as feature up and coming celebrities. As the next generation of new artists get their brands launched into the entertainment industry, be on the look out for them wearing the Future Mega brand.

CEO of Nitches, Mr. John Morgan stated, "We are excited to work with Nick Cooper because of his access to the next future megastars of the world and Generation-Z. With Mr. Cooper and his access to entertainment industry titans from top influencers in the US, Brazil, China, Korea and other countries youth markets, Nitches brands look to be well known and worn by the social Gen-Z demographic.

About Nitches Inc: Nitches is a diversified company that specializes in creating merchandise, manufacturing high end luxury brands, goods and collectibles for influencers and celebrities. Nitches is focused on sports clothing, athleisure brands, sustainable products and technology. We are also taking tremendous steps to protect Nitches and our clients intellectual property by innovating technologies to help prevent counterfeiting. Nitches is planning to unveil its new technology system which involves authentication, registration and tracking systems for unique merchandise collections for brands and influencers. These implementations will help empower us in combating possible counterfeiting efforts by people that try to copy the collections of our celebrities and influencers.

Celebrity and Influencer brands are becoming more respected by the day and its Nitches forward thinking that will look to empower these business minds in taking control of their brands future."

In addition to the merchandise and manufacturing, Nitches is partnering with brands that are innovating outside of the box. Our business model is anchored in long-term visions that build on the heritage of our brands and stimulates creativity and excellence. Nitches empowers brands, celebrities and influencers with customized merchandise to increase their bottom line from their notoriety and social fame in this social age.

Forward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

NITCHES, INC.

www.NitchesCorp.com

