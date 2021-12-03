Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference December 8th & 9th

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8th & 9th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals and mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3DlwGKR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"With 28 OTCQX and OTCQB companies presenting, we are excited to host our upcoming two-day Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to engage a broader investor base and we are proud to see them leverage the VIC platform to support their outreach."

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

