CYREBRO Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYREBRO, a leading global cybersecurity company that provides an interactive SOC platform for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Dorit Bruner-Romi, a seasoned financial executive, is joining its growing leadership team as the Chief Financial Officer to lead the company through its next phase of rapid growth.

Bruner-Romi brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience in international high growth startups and early stage tech companies. Most recently, she served as the VP of Finance of Datorama, where she led the company through their recent acquisition by Salesforce for $850 Million. In her time there, Bruner-Romi guided Datorama's growth from 16 employees to more than 400, surpassing $70m in ARR, and expanding to over 7 subsidiaries in 3 continents with 17 offices around the world.

CYREBRO is making cybersecurity accessible for all, whether it's businesses of any size, or diversity in the workplace and leadership team. The hiring of Bruner-Romi further validates this parity at the company.

Bruner-Romi's appointment adds to CYREBRO Co-founder and CEO Nadav Arbel's diversity strategy and vision of having an even split of men and women in management and company leadership positions. Among technology startups, more than 50% lack women in leadership positions. And according to Silicon Valley Bank's 2020 Startup Outlook Report, only 41% of tech startups have at least one woman in an executive role.

"I am thrilled to have Dorit on board as we continue to move forward with our evolving strategic direction for CYREBRO," said Arbel. "Dorit is a shrewd advisor and the ideal executive to help further grow and support CYREBRO following our 300% YoY growth and global expansion of the company, both in customers and employees. We look forward to her contributions as CYREBRO addresses the growing MS(S)P ecosystem, and provides our clients of all sizes with world-class proactive defense cybersecurity infrastructure."

In Bruner-Romi's new role as Chief Financial Officer, she will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, financial planning, strategic business plans and investor relations.

"I'm eager to dive into my new role at CYREBRO and join a team that has been financially savvy and dedicated to their vision of cutting-edge cybersecurity protection and solutions being a right, not a privilege," said Bruner-Romi. "I look forward to working with the team to accelerate and execute its strategic plan and deliver exceptional value for both our customers and investors."

CYREBRO is transforming how today's businesses respond to and mitigate cyber threats, with a first-of-its-kind online managed interactive SOC that removes the extra step of logging into multiple programs. The platform provides complete clarity, insight, and real-time cyber recommendations for businesses of all sizes by integrating all of their security events into one central command. CYREBRO secures users through its 24/7/365 strategic monitoring, proactive threat intelligence, forensic investigation, incident response, and optimization that is agnostic to any technology.

