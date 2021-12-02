Center for Active Design's Subsidiary Makes Critical Appointments to Support Fitwel Strategy and Advance the Healthy Building Movement

Builds out marketing and business development team, makes key board appointments to help accelerate Fitwel adoption across diverse enterprises and property types

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adai, a subsidiary of The Center for Active Design (CfAD), which operates the Fitwel healthy building certification system, today announced that it has made senior-level appointments to its marketing and business development teams and CfAD has added to its board of directors, to further advance the healthy building movement and drive continued Fitwel adoption across diverse enterprises and asset types globally.

Most recently, Adai appointed Lauren Brust Moss as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, and Sonja Trierweiler as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Moss brings to the team expertise in developing healthy building strategies supported by more than 20 years in sustainable capital plan development, energy management strategy and energy services with leading companies such as NORESCO and Steven Winter Associates. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing Fitwel's multifaceted marketing and business development strategies.

Moss will be supported by Trierweiler, who brings nearly 10 years of digital marketing experience with the likes of the U.S. Green Building Council and leading communications firm Edelman, and will spearhead CfAD's public relations and marketing initiatives. Further, Zachary Flora has been promoted to Vice President of Market Growth, where he is focused on defining and executing Fitwel's growth plan with a particular emphasis on user acquisition and retention.

"Lauren and Sonja both bring to the table significant experience that will be critical as we seek to expand our presence and market share, bringing healthy environments to even more people around the globe," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD. "Awareness of and demand for healthy buildings has never been higher, and we remain committed to building out our infrastructure, talent base and board of advisors as we increase Fitwel certifications and collect data and insights that will enable us to push the boundaries of health and wellness in the built environment."

CfAD has also bolstered its board of directors with the addition of Kevin Davis, who serves as Senior Managing Director of JLL's Hotels and Hospitality Group and Head of Debt Capital Markets for Hotels in New York. Davis is the latest addition to CfAD's diverse and highly experienced board of commercial real estate and public health experts. In the last year, the organization also welcomed Dr. Bon Ku – Director of the Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University – and Bob Simpson – a celebrated expert in affordable workforce housing who spent more than 20 years with Fannie Mae – to the board.

"The Center for Active Design is composed of a collection of like-minded individuals who are passionate about making our built world work better for us, and I'm privileged to help chart its strategic path," said Simpson. "Together, we recognize a significant opportunity to expand the organization's reach and influence, and these appointments will help us achieve the market transformation we seek to create."

CfAD has had success driving year-over-year growth of Fitwel, registering projects totaling approximately 894 million square feet of commercial real estate space since 2017. Demonstrating this growth, the number of registered projects from 2019 to 2020 increased by 189 percent. Moreover, CfAD's most recent data reflects that the number of certified projects increased by 173 percent in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period last year.

These strategic appointments will be critical to supporting Fitwel's continued expansion as the organization looks to leverage strong and growing demand for healthy buildings, as outlined in " A New Investor Consensus: The Rising Demand for Healthy Buildings " – a comprehensive investor survey CfAD co-authored and published earlier this year.

About Fitwel

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all®. Generated by expert analysis of 5,600+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design, a global not-for-profit organization, was selected as the licensed operator of Fitwel, charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market. Adai is charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market, administering the program while providing best-in-class customer service and technical support. To learn more about Fitwel, please visit: www.fitwel.org .

