Vejii Expands Same-Day Delivery into the GTA Area, Representing Largest Metropolitan Area in Canada

Residents of the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") can soon enjoy same-day delivery of sustainable, Plant-Based Products via the company's new fulfilment and last-mile delivery partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Vejii"), which owns and operates the plant-based marketplace ShopVejii.com , is pleased to announce that as of November 30th it has entered into a partnership to bring same-day delivery across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario starting January 2022.

Vejii has partnered with a leading fulfilment company, eShipper with over 21 years of shipping experience that completes more than 1 million shipments annually. Through this partnership, the company will take advantage of eShipper's existing warehouses and last-mile delivery courier relationships to offer a wide assortment of sustainable and plant-based products to customers in the GTA (with same-day service) and Eastern Canada. Vejii will be offering dry and shelf-stable products as well as refrigerated and frozen, allowing customers to enjoy an expanded shopping experience from the comfort of their homes.

The wider Greater Toronto Area (GTA) population in 2021 was 6.4 million. This makes the GTA the largest metropolitan area in Canada, and the seventh-largest metropolitan area in North America. [1]

This will significantly improve operational performance by splitting the Company's Canadian distribution into eastern and western regions. This will improve delivery times, performance, and improve costs on shipping for the Company and its customers.



"The customer shopping experience remains our number one priority and expanding in Canada is a stated milestone for the company. Same-day delivery is a critical part of our path forward in key metropolitan areas, and the added benefits of improved operational efficiencies are a bonus to the company", said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "Same-day delivery has the added benefit of requiring less packaging than goods shipped by mail, particularly those that must be kept cold or frozen. By making it easy for consumers to shop for high-quality, plant-based alternatives, we hope to inspire those who may be interested in incorporating just a little more sustainability into their lifestyles, an easy solution."

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer fast and reliable delivery, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

