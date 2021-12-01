Treasure Data's CDP for Service Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry Customer Data Platform's seamless integration with Genesys Customer Experience Platform empowers agents with real-time customer insights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data ™, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced its CDP for Service offering is now available on Genesys AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Treasure Data's CDP for Service app provides a centralized location for customer data that can be sent directly to the Genesys Cloud CX™. The data integration — which includes Genesys Cloud Chat, Genesys Cloud Email, and Genesys Cloud Phone Calls — enables agents to have more engaging, personalized conversations with end-customers. In alignment with findings from McKinsey & Company , this allows businesses to overcome traditional silos and develop closer interactions between marketing and sales-channel teams for improved customer engagement.

"With the right data and suggestions at-hand, the contact center can be a key revenue generator by equipping agents to upsell customers in conversations and deepen the overall relationship," said Thomas Kurian, head of new markets at Treasure Data. "We're pleased to grow our relationship with Genesys. AppFoundry is the ideal marketplace for Treasure Data to expand its footprint among contact centers and improve the quality of customer interactions across all touchpoints."

No matter how complex, Treasure Data can unify data from everywhere to put customers at the center of everything. Beyond the benefit to customer experiences, agents' capabilities benefit in a number of ways:

AI-Driven, Real-time Agent Assist: Enable agents with access to real-time customer profile information for individually-tailored recommendations.

Unified Customer View : Empower agents to have more personalized, engaging conversations with end-customers across all channels, including phone, mobile messaging, online chat or email.

Intelligent Routing: Allow contact center platforms to route support tickets to the right agent using Treasure Data's recommendation engine.

Treasure Data's CDP for Service is the only independent customer data platform available on the Genesys AppFoundry. To learn more about specific features and benefits, visit the Treasure Data AppFoundry listing or Treasure Data's CDP for Service solution page.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to reclaim customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. Trusted by leading companies around the world, Treasure Data customers span the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

