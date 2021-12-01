Mortgage Veteran Joe Stephenson Named Open Mortgage President

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 ­/PRNewswire/ -- Open Mortgage, a multi-channel mortgage lender dedicated to empowering the dream of homeownership, has named industry veteran Joe Stephenson as its new President. The newly-created position will oversee day-to-day mortgage lending operations for the company, with a strong focus on the company's continued growth, allowing Open Mortgage Founder and CEO Scott Gordon to continue to focus on its long-term strategic expansion, innovation and corporate culture. Stephenson will join Open Mortgage on Monday, December 6, 2021.

"After much long-term planning and an extensive national search, we found a perfect fit in Joe. Not only will his nearly three decades of experience in independent mortgage banking and depository institutions serve Open Mortgage well, his strong leadership skills and warm demeanor will complement our family-like culture," said Gordon.

Prior to joining Open Mortgage, Stephenson was the Senior Vice President of Operations for American Advisors Group (AAG) where he led more than 550 employees supporting multiple sales channels, including wholesale, a centralized call center, and a national distributed retail channel. In the three years with AAG, he was responsible for the infrastructure build out that included growing the operating platform 85% and implementing a national remote support strategy.

"I'm extremely excited to lead Open Mortgage and grateful to the executive team who has afforded me this opportunity. The strong family culture of balancing personal and professional aspirations is in line with my core values," said Stephenson. "The company is well-positioned for future growth as it has built a strong foundation with an established national footprint over multiple distribution channels and products. I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and joining the team as we make the turn into 2022."

During his 28-year career in financial services, Stephenson has held executive-level positions across multiple originations, operations and process design platforms for financial industry leaders including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Salisbury University Perdue School of Business and currently resides near Phoenix, Arizona, with his significant other Summer and their five children. In his spare time, Stephenson coaches his girls' softball teams, cheers hard for the University of Maryland and enjoys spending time in the Arizona mountains riding quads, camping and snowboarding with his kids.

About Open Mortgage

Open Mortgage is a multi-channel mortgage lender. At Open Mortgage, we believe that better is possible, and we are constantly striving to bring a better mortgage experience for everyone. We are committed to helping families purchase homes. Founded in 2003, Open Mortgage is headquartered in Austin, TX and has retail locations nationwide. For additional information, visit openmortgage.com .

