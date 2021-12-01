Dunxin Financial (DXF.US) accelerates the transformation of the Metaverse industry and inspects Shanghai Ba Yu Culture Technology Co., Ltd.

WUHAN, China, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, 2021, Dunxin Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. $Dunxin Financial (DXF.US)$ (hereinafter referred to as "Dunxin Financial" or "Company") to promote the acceleration of the transformation progress, and assist the construction of the platform of DXF Finance in Metaverse, Dunxin Financial CEO Ricky Wei with the company's executives inspected and investigated Shanghai Ba Yu Culture Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Ba Yu Culture"). Dunxin Financial and Ba Yu Culture reached a strategic cooperation in the transformation and development of intellectual property digital operations.

About Shanghai Ba Yu Culture Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Ba Yu Culture Technology Co., Ltd. was established on July 20, 2018. It is an Internet technology company focusing on big data services in the press and publishing industry. It belongs to the DCG Digital Transmission Group. Its business covers parts of the country and overseas. It has branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Wuhan and other places.

Ba Yu Culture is committed to the digital transformation and upgrading of big data services in the press and publishing industry and the media industry, creating a digital content profit model with content providers as the main business value, changing the way users acquire and disseminating knowledge, and leading China's press and publishing Internet + upgrade Replacement and industry development direction. At present, the group has nearly 200 employees, most of whom are senior publishing, Internet, and software research and development personnel, and have a complete independent research and development system. They have rich research results in mobile Internet technology, storage technology, data mining, and publishing integration. It also cooperates with a number of large publishing and media groups to undertake a number of national scientific research projects such as the National Science and Technology Support Plan, and has strong business model planning capabilities, independent technology research and development capabilities, training and operation and maintenance capabilities in the field of digital communication.

Shi Qiming, Managing Director of Ba Yu Culture introduced classic service cases in the field of copyright, and introduced how Ba Yu Culture provides project registration, right confirmation evaluation, digital content production, and project promotion through scientific and technological elements such as big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. , Business operations and other services; based on blockchain logic, the company's technical team demonstrated the right tracking system and introduced current cases of cooperation with cultural creators. Advanced digital tool system could deeper access to copyright services, supplement copyright service functions, and improve the service chain.

Ricky Wei, President of Dunxin Financial: "Highly appreciate Ba Yu Culture and Technology. The two parties have reached a preliminary cooperation consensus on the above content, and plan to promote the future strategic cooperation in the transformation and development of intellectual property digital operations."

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial, established in March 2013 with headquarter in Wuhan, China, is an innovative fintech company originally engaged in business of providing loan facilities to micro sized enterprise and individuals. After its business transition, the Company will develop block chain, NFT digitalization and be in volved in the Metaverse business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "to be," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Dunxin Financial's control, which may cause Dunxin Financial's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in this press release, and the differences may be material. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Dunxin Financial 's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dunxin Financial does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Dunxin Financial Holding Limited