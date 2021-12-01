Discount Tire Announces Partnership with AAA Washington Nation's leading tire and wheel retailer to reach more people in Washington through new collaboration with legendary service provider

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, is partnering with AAA Washington to launch a tire service program that offers a discount on flat tire repairs and replacements to AAA members in Washington, north Idaho and Oregon.

The partnership provides the full range of Discount Tire services to AAA members with tire-related emergencies. At the stranded member's request, AAA's emergency road service will tow the member's vehicle to their nearest Discount Tire store for service. AAA members in Washington, north Idaho and Oregon will receive $10 off per tire when they buy any "better" or "best" tire at participating Discount Tire stores, up to a $40 value.

Participating locations include Washington Discount Tire stores in the counties of Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Franklin, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit, Spokane, Snohomish, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima, and locations in north Idaho and Oregon.

"By expanding our AAA partnership to Washington, Discount Tire can provide their members with more confidence in buying the right tire, tailored to their specific needs and driving safety," said David Ginsberg, chief corporate and strategy officer at Discount Tire. "Emergency road service is an important aspect of providing peace of mind for our customers, and AAA shares our commitment to improving driving safety and taking care of customers."

All Discount Tire retail locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Discount Tire is closed Sunday. For more information about the AAA partnership, visit https://discounts.wa.aaa.com/partner/discount-tire/?pid=1000133306.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

