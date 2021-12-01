Delta Faucet enters sink category with three workstation sink collections

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on decades of faucet design and innovation, Delta Faucet is expanding its kitchen product offering by launching three workstation sink collections . As the first sink offering in the brand's nearly 70-year history, this new line of products delivers quality with the same transformative design that Delta Faucet products are known for.

With coordinating accessories, Delta Faucet Workstation Sinks facilitate endless possibilities without endless cleanup.

Delta Faucet is reshaping the kitchen sink with more versatility and customization to conquer what every day brings.

Now more than ever, consumers are using their kitchens in countless ways every day — from cooking and cleaning to working and entertaining. With three new workstation sink collections, Delta Faucet is reshaping the role of the kitchen sink with more versatility and customization to help consumers conquer what every day brings.

Delta Faucet's Workstation Sinks are designed with a ledge that supports included accessories like cutting boards and roll-up dish-drying racks, allowing users to utilize the space over the sink for completing daily kitchen tasks. High-quality bottom grids that protect against dents and damage are also included with each stainless steel workstation sink. Additional accessory offerings make maximum personalization possible and allow consumers to conquer what every day brings.

"As a brand that constantly thinks of the consumer first, we wanted our first kitchen sink collection to incorporate the latest advancements in sink design in a product that truly meets the demands of modern home life," said Brandy Dangler, senior brand manager at Delta Faucet. "The human-centric design behind our workstation sinks is intended to give the consumer a fixture that is not only extremely multifunctional, but also easy to clean and built for lasting quality."

Delta Faucet Workstation Sinks are available in three collections:

Lorelai™ Workstation Collection: The Lorelai™ Collection boasts sleek lines, gentle contours and a rounded silhouette that's unlike any other workstation sink. It features durable gauge stainless steel, SatinSheen™ finish for a smooth and easily cleanable surface, and NoiseDefend™ soundproofing technology that greatly reduces the noise from all those bumps and clinks around the sink.

Rivet™ Workstation Collection: The Rivet™ Collection is defined by clean lines and tightly rounded zero-radius corners for a streamlined look. This collection features the same heavy-duty gauge stainless steel for durability that lasts as well as NoiseDefend™ soundproofing that quiets the vibration and noise from dishes, running water and garbage disposals. It also features the satin sheen finish that creates a smooth surface that's easy to clean.

Everest™ Workstation Collection: The Delta Everest™ Granite Workstation Collection combines contemporary design with an innovative Delta MetallTek™ granite composite that adds an elegant character to any kitchen. This composite offers the look of real stone with excellent resistance to impact and shock for when things really get busy in the kitchen. The rich, vivid color will easily become the centerpiece of any kitchen and its advanced, non-porous properties resist staining and scratching, making maintenance a breeze.

To see Delta Faucet Workstation Sink Collections and accessories, visit DeltaFaucet.com/Kitchen/Sinks .

