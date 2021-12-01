"aoppella!?" Original Song "Little Real Happy!" Music Video Premieres

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the release of the new "aoppella!?" project original song "Little Real Happy!" on the official YouTube channel on Thursday, November 30. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1201/aoppella_mv3.html) for more information.

The new original song "Little Real Happy!" was written and arranged by Yosuke Hikichi and Reo Tsuchiya, members of the a cappella band RAG FAIR, and performed by the Otowa Public High School a cappella club Lil Happy.

"Little Real Happy!" is a perfect song for the winter season. Listeners will find themselves snapping and moving along to the comfy rhythm while the members of Lil Happy sing their hearts out. Watch as the boys enjoy the illuminations and snowy scenery while dressed casually for the cold. We hope this song from Lil Happy brings you joy this holiday season.

The Kanadezaka Private High School a cappella club FYA'M will also have a new music video "Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow" scheduled for mid-December. Stay tuned and be sure to check it out when it's released.

Little Real Happy!

https://youtu.be/oOI_CtTFGko

Singers: Otowa Public High School Members (Lil Happy)

Hajime Suzumiya CV: Ryohei Kimura

Rin Tanba CV: Ryota Osaka

Michitaka Kariyazono CV: KENN

Luka Shihou CV: Tetsuya Kakihara

Sayo Soenji CV: Tomoaki Maeno

Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement: Yosuke Hikichi and Reo Tsuchiya (RAG FAIR)

Movie: Mizuki, usumizu

Movie Direction: Scotch

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella".

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/

Official Twitter: @aoppella

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella

Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

