Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") Announces Seabras JV Fleet Status Report

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (OSE:SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce the publication of a Fleet status report for the Seabras Sapura JV.

The Issuer continues to take steps to give effect to the restructuring of the Issuer and its 12.0% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes") as contemplated by the Restructuring Support Agreement entered into between the Issuer and certain of its subsidiaries and approximately 81% of holders of the Notes, dated July 2, 2021. The restructuring of the Issuer is expected to be implemented through a pre-packaged Chapter 11 process. For further details, please refer to the Previous Announcements.

This announcement relates to the Seabras Sapura JV, a 50:50 JV of the Issuer, and has no relation to Seadrill Limited's plan of reorganisation (the "Plan") and therefore is not expected to impact the recoveries existing shareholders of Seadrill Limited will receive under the Plan. Consummation of the Plan is subject to a number of customary terms and conditions, including court approval, which was obtained on October 26, 2021.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations across the globe. Seadrill's high quality, technologically advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct its operations from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments. The Company operates 38 rigs, which includes drillships, jack-ups and semi-submersibles.

Seadrill is listed on the Oslo Børs and OTC Pink markets. For more information, visit https://www.seadrill.com/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

