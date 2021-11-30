Kublr Completes Microsoft Validation Program for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes and Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes for Data Services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kublr (kublr.com), a leading open-source, enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform, today announced it has received Microsoft Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes validation, including for Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes for Data Services.

Kublr continues to expand its ecosystem of partners and integrations, making it simple for enterprises to adopt a single pane of glass for their Kubernetes operations and management across multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments simultaneously. Specifically, Kublr's validation as an Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes provider presents another useful way to integrate customers' Azure cloud footprints with their data center and multi-cloud capacity so they can manage applications across multiple locations uniformly and with added visibility, flexibility, and security to help speed time-to-market.

"Enterprises have an appetite to maximize the real benefits of Kubernetes to support more infrastructure operations traditionally implemented outside the cloud native stack, such as storage and disaster recovery, but are still challenged trying to simplify the management of their current solutions," said Oleg Chunikhin, co-founder and chief technology officer, Kublr. "By successfully completing the Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes validation program, Kublr and Azure customers will both benefit from the ability to deploy Kubernetes in the data center with improved, simplified visibility and management thanks to the Kublr platform while at the same time maintaining the ability to use advanced Azure application management and CI/CD tools and deep Azure integration."

Support for Advanced Microsoft Azure Features

The Kublr team worked closely with the Azure Arc engineering team to complete interoperability and compatibility tests, and will ensure that future minor and major versions of the Kublr platform will be validated with Azure Arc. In addition to Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes validation, Kublr supports a number of advanced Microsoft Azure features, including:

Full control over the Azure resources provisioned for Kubernetes clusters

Azure Virtual Machines, Availability Sets, and Scale Sets with auto-scaling support

Azure zones and zone pinning support

Azure ARM resources extensions and overrides support

Support for custom images including Azure FIPS-certified VM images

Continued Business Momentum and Industry Recognition

Kublr's growth and achievements continue to be applauded in the industry, including:

Kublr was recognized as part of the Intel® Network Builders Annual Winners' Circle 2021 , a program that celebrates outstanding innovation and business acumen in the networking industry.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Kublr on its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category for its ability enabling users to securely and reliably deploy, run, and manage containerized applications at scale.

Greater Washington D.C. technology community on the Northern Virginia Technology Council's Kublr was recognized among top groundbreaking companies, leaders, and innovators in thetechnology community on the Northern Virginia Technology Council's 2020 NVTC Tech 100 list.

About Kublr

Kublr is an enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and launched in 2016, Kublr automates the deployment and management of production-ready, secure Kubernetes clusters and environments. Kublr allows users to securely and reliably deploy, run, and manage containerized applications at scale.

A subsidiary of EastBanc Technologies, Kublr is a proud contributor to the Kubernetes codebase, an active member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, and completed the CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. For more information, visit kublr.com and kublr.com/blog , and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

