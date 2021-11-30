IsoPlexis Appoints Key Financial and Legal Hires from Leading Tools and Omics Companies

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO), the leader in functional single-cell proteomics, today announced the appointment of Richard Rew as Senior VP, General Counsel and Secretary; Raj Khakhar as VP of Finance; and Manny Resendes as Global Controller. These three new appointments further strengthen Isoplexis' financial and legal teams.

"We are excited to have Mr. Rew, Mr. Khakhar, and Mr. Resendes join our team at IsoPlexis," said Sean Mackay, CEO of IsoPlexis. "These recent hires will strengthen our ability to accelerate our growth trajectory and track record of innovation in the life science industry. We are excited to welcome their extensive knowledge and experience to the company as we enter this next stage of growth."

Mr. Rew comes to IsoPlexis with nearly 15 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. He previously served as Chief Compliance Officer and Senior VP, General Counsel and Secretary at Luminex Corporation, where he oversaw legal, compliance and corporate development matters.

Before joining IsoPlexis, Mr. Khakhar served as Director of Finance for the Corporate FP&A Team at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Prior to that he was Senior Director of Finance at the Lojack Corporation. With more than 20 years working in corporate finance, Mr. Khakhar has helped companies grow, restructure, and navigate mergers and acquisitions. His areas of expertise include strategic planning, financial modeling, organizational restructure, forecasting, commissions structuring, P&L, board relations and driving shareholder value.

Mr. Resendes also comes to IsoPlexis with over 20 years of accounting and finance experience. As Finance Director, Global Instrument Operations at PerkinElmer, Inc., Mr. Resendes led a finance and accounting team supporting seven manufacturing facilities in Canada, China, Italy, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S. His areas of expertise include cost accounting, budgeting, financial reporting and development of internal management reports.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is leading a new era of functional proteomics. By identifying our most proteomically active single cells (or "superhero cells") for the first time, IsoPlexis enables researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at the majority of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "will". Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the rate of adoption of the Company's technology by its customers and potential customers as well as the risk factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, IsoPlexis disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

