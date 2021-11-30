IDBS Polar™ Insight Brings Advanced Data Analytics and Visualization to BioPharma Lifecycle Management

GUILDFORD, England, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a Danaher (NYSE:DHR) operating company, announced Polar Insight, bringing new advanced data analytics and visualization tools to the Polar BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) platform.

Extracting valuable insights from process and quality data across the biopharmaceutical lifecycle is a time consuming and error prone process, requiring laborious manual work and multiple steps.

IDBS Polar replaces paper records, spreadsheets and ad-hoc software tools with integrated digital workflows, eliminating silos and delivering a high quality data backbone from development through manufacturing. Polar Insight enables users with advanced data modelling and visualization tools, reducing the reliance on data science experts for common analysis requests such as comparing bioreactor runs or complex data sets over multiple campaigns.

Polar Insight unlocks the value of data and knowledge at all stages of the lifecycle, accelerating innovation, regulatory filings and technology transfer. These new tools will help our customers deliver life changing vaccines and therapies to patients faster and more cost effectively.

The first data analytics dashboards for biopharma development scientists will be available starting in Q1 2022.

"Turning development and manufacturing data into actionable insight is an increasing challenge across the biopharma lifecycle with much of the data locked away in inaccessible silos," said Pietro Forgione, VP Strategy at IDBS. "Polar BPLM is designed to efficiently navigate the complex landscape of processes and data. With these new capabilities, we are helping our customers dramatically reduce their time-to-insight, spending less time on data administration and providing the dashboards they need to design, scale-up and transfer more robust and higher yielding processes."

"By bringing Polar together with our recent acquisition of Skyland Analytics, we can now provide cutting edge insight and analytics capabilities from early development through commercial manufacturing. We are excited to be helping our customers accelerate their time to market with the world's first end-to-end BioPharma Lifecycle Management platform."

More information can be found here. https://www.idbs.com/polar/insight/

About IDBS

IDBS helps research and development (R&D) teams around the world make discoveries that have the potential to transform the lives of populations worldwide. IDBS Polar is the world's first BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) system, a cloud-based platform designed to accelerate biopharmaceutical development by tackling the biggest challenges in process design, optimisation, scale-up and technology transfer.

Our diverse customer list includes 22 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and other R&D-driven organizations in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food and beverage, and healthcare serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries. For more information visit www.idbs.com.

