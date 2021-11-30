CooTek to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on December 8, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets on December 8, 2021.

CooTek's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on December 8, 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States/Canada: 866-548-4713 Hong Kong: 800-961-105 Mainland China: 4001-209-101 International: 1-323-794-2093 Passcode: 9181320

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 11:00 AM ET on December 8, 2021, until 11:00 AM ET on December 15, 2021:

United States/International: 888-203-1112 Mainland China: 400-120-1651 Hong Kong: 800-901-108 Other regions: Replay Information Passcode: 9181320

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooTek's website at https://ir.cootek.com/.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Mr. Robert Yi Cui

Email: ir@cootek.com

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited

Mr. Kevin Yang

Phone: +86-21-8028-6033

E-mail: cootek@icaasia.com

