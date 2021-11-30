Boqii Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Pet Hospital SAAS Solution Provider Evetsoft to Empower Veterinary Hospitals with Stable Supply Chain

SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced a strategic partnership with Evetsoft Pet Hospital Management Software ("Evetsoft"), an established market leader in pet hospital SAAS solutions. Together, Boqii and Evetsoft, will launch an online procurement platform tailored for streamlining the procurement process of pet hospitals and clinics. We aim to empower independent pet hospitals and small pet hospital chains nationwide, by providing stable and traceable supplies with better prices.

As pet ownership increases in China, the domestic pet medical market is expected to grow at a double-digit rate in the coming years. According to industry experts, only about 1,800 out of the 15,000 pet hospitals and clinics in China are with a supply chain system that provides the benefits of centralized procurement. The remaining 88% must deal with issues like unstable supply or limited price negotiation capabilities in the multi-layers of distributor networks.

As one of the biggest pet-focused platforms in China, Boqii brings sizeable SKU offerings, pet vertical fulfillment expertise, as well as dedicated and professional after-sales support to the partnership. To complement with Boqii's supply chain advantages, Evetsoft provides a suite of user-friendly software modules that include online medical consultations, membership management, notifications, and event promotions for pet hospitals. Boqii will leverage its pet supply chain expertise while Evetsoft will continue to provide professional software training and hospital-facing customer service to support independent and small pet hospital chains in sourcing the best pet care products with trust and transparency, and ultimately providing more convenient, reliable and professional medical experience to pets and pet parents.

"Pet parents in China are demanding better medical care, as they shift from the pure dietary focus to all-round care for their pets. Through integrating and empowering the independent and small hospital chains, we believe this partnership will be another thrilling and rewarding step forward for our industry chain outreach," said Ms. Lisa Tang, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Boqii, "We look forward to working with more partners to further enhance our service portfolio and optimize our capabilities in better addressing any growing needs in our user community to lead accelerated growth for everyone."

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

About Evetsoft

Evetsoft is an established market leader in pet hospital SAAS solution with extensive reach in terms of independent and small chain hospitals. The company provides online medical care, membership management, notification, and event promotion modules to pet hospitals and pet stores. Evetsoft has more than 3,500 clients across the country, and is recognized for its user-friendly modules, considerate customer service, comprehensive training, as well as data analysis and feedback.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

