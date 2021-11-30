Aeroméxico files Amended Plan of Reorganization

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that today it, together with its subsidiaries that are debtors in the Company's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, filed revised versions of the Joint Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") and accompanying disclosure statement (the "Disclosure Statement") reflecting the final terms of the previously disclosed joint proposal from lenders under Tranche 2 of the Company's DIP financing facility, certain existing creditors and new money investors (the "Alliance Proposal"). The Company has already filed a motion seeking approval of commitment papers with respect to the Alliance Proposal. The Alliance Proposal has the support of our strategic partner Delta Air Lines and a solid group of long-term Mexican investors so as to comply with foreign ownership requirements.

The hearing to approve the Disclosure Statement on the Plan has been scheduled for December 6, 2021. The date for the hearing to confirm the Plan will be set in due course by the Bankruptcy Court.

The foregoing represents a key milestone under the Company's restructuring process. Aeroméxico will continue working with all of its key stakeholders to obtain Court approval of the Plan, solicit votes in favor of the Plan once the Disclosure Statement is approved and emerge from the Chapter 11 process as expeditiously as possible.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

