UserWay and ShortPoint Partner to Make Intranet Sites More Accessible

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay, the world's leading AI-Powered web accessibility company and ShortPoint, the leading intranet design software company, announced today their partnership to ensure SharePoint sites designed with ShortPoint are fully accessible and ADA compliant. UserWay's accessibility technology ensures WCAG and ADA compliance for websites, making them accessible to blind, visually impaired users and people with disabilities. The new partnership is a powerful testament to the importance of accessibility and compliance not only for publicly facing sites, but also for intranets and digital contents accessed by organizations' employees and team members.

With over 60 million people in the United States alone living with disabilities, web accessibility has been an increasingly complex and critical issue - in 2020, there were over 3,500 accessibility-related lawsuits against company websites violating ADA regulations. The UserWay AI-Powered accessibility solution not only safeguards companies against accessibility lawsuits, but it also creates a more inclusive user experience for the 1+ billion people around the world who live with disabilities.

"The UserWay + ShortPoint partnership is a powerful combination of enterprise-class intranet site creation tools and the world's #1 automated accessibility solution. The goal of ensuring rapid time-to-market for SharePoint site accessibility and ADA compliance is now easily within reach," said Allon Mason, founder and CEO at UserWay. "With ShortPoint powered by UserWay, an accessible SharePoint site is not only friction-free and cost effective but looks great while remaining aligned with your company's brand guidelines. This partnership allows all of your employees and users to access your digital content and services without barriers while sending a clear message of inclusion, diversity and equality."

With unique intranet design software that caters to millions of people worldwide, ShortPoint aims to empower all its users to have easy-to-use and highly accessible intranet sites. With no formal coding limits placed on their creativity, teams can quickly build high-quality intranet sites to meet the demands of a fast-paced business environment. By adding the UserWay solutions, ShortPoint is providing all of their users with total access to their intranet design tools and creating unified and user-friendly intranet sites with advanced integration capabilities. Most importantly, intranet sites that are more quickly and easily ADA compliant.

"ShortPoint reaches a huge population of end-users with its intranet design tools and needs an accessibility solution that meets those users' needs," said Lionel Wolberger, COO at UserWay. "ShortPoint is a natural fit for UserWay as it meets our high bar for beautiful design, ease of deployment, intuitive navigation and cost effectiveness."

"I am incredibly happy about our collaboration," said Sami AlSayyed, Founder and CEO of ShortPoint. "ShortPoint empowers more than 1,500 companies around the world to create user-friendly intranet sites without relying on coding or developers. And from now on, all these sites will more easily comply with the highest standards of accessibility thanks to our partnership with UserWay. I think this is a big achievement not only for our company, but for all our existing and future customers."

In light of the new partnership, on December 1, 2021 at 11:00am EST, ShortPoint will host a special webinar focused on this new partnership with panelists Sami AlSayyed, Founder and CEO and Mohamad Yahia, Product Manager of ShortPoint. Sign Up Here.

About UserWay

UserWay (UserWay.org) is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

About ShortPoint

ShortPoint (ShortPoint.com) helps teams build gorgeous intranet sites with no coding from their existing content systems, such as Office 365, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and SAP Cloud Portal. It helps site designers unleash their creativity with intuitive design tools that save time and empower connection. ShortPoint allows users to build pages easily with user-friendly layouts and design elements, as well as implement a branded design system across all site pages in just one click. It offers advanced integration capabilities to leverage the power of the platform on which it is installed. ShortPoint offers vast opportunities to scale site development and make it effortless and fun. ShortPoint was founded in 2013 as a remote-first startup based in Dubai, UAE. Since it went into production in 2016, revenues have sky-rocketed and broke records every year. In 2019 ShortPoint Inc. was established in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Additional offices are located in Ukraine and the United Kingdom, with employees still joining for a flexible, fully remote work experience from European and Asian countries. Nowadays, we are a thriving, globally distributed company with over 1500 customers and more than 6 million intranet users. ShortPoint has won the hearts of some of the biggest names across numerous industries: BP, General Electric, Epson, PWC, BNP Paribas, Toyota, Mitsubishi, NHS, and many more.

View original content:

SOURCE UserWay