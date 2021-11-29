Pure Financial Advisors Announces Newly Minted Chief Solutions Officer Role

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure") today announced the launch of a new initiative focused on identifying and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions across its organization. The $3.9 billion RIA is focused on continuing its rapid organic growth while also strategically acquiring other RIAs and expanding its advisor recruiting efforts. Pure also plans to further develop its robust financial planning, tax planning, and investment management offerings with the goal of becoming the destination of choice for advisors and clients seeking a fee-only environment.

Pure currently has four offices in California and recently announced its first acquisition. Its purchase of Seattle-area RIA Kaufman Kampe Advisors represents the firm's first step outside California, an expansion the firm intends to continue. "We grew Pure to almost $4 billion one client at a time, but we've always felt that our robust marketing and business development platforms and systematic planning, investment, and client service departments lend themselves to even faster growth," said Joe Anderson, President of Pure. "We've proven to be a very compelling offering to like-minded advisors and firms and their respective clients."

Pure's new technology initiative will be led by Ben Littman, who was promoted to Chief Solutions Officer. A founding member of the firm, Littman, previously helped develop the firm's systematic trading processes as well as its industry-leading tax overlay software. He also played a pivotal role in pioneering Pure's ability to efficiently scale asset location by introducing the unified managed household (UMH) construct to the firm's mass affluent client base.

In his new role, Littman will be responsible for ongoing data management and integration and the identification and evaluation of new technology solutions across the firm. He will also play a key role in M&A integration. "I'm incredibly excited about this new opportunity," said Littman. "The ways in which RIAs interact with and utilize technology is constantly evolving, and we want to be at the forefront of implementing the best-of-breed technology that better enables us to serve our clients and run our business."

Based in Southern California, Pure serves more than 3,100 households across five offices while employing more than 30 client-facing professionals that hold the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation. "This will always be a people business," said Brian Perry, Executive Vice President of Pure, "but having the best technology is what enables people to really be efficient with their time and connect with their clients. Ben's done an incredible job building out our investment technology platform, and we're really excited to see him take that experience and expand it across the entire organization."

In addition to its scalable investment platform and focus on tax planning, Pure is also known for its client-centric service model and robust financial education and marketing platforms. Pure has been named one of RIA Channel's Top 100 Wealth Advisors in 2019, a Top Registered RIA in the Nation 2020, and one of the Financial Times Top 300 RIAs in the U.S. from 2014-2020.

Founded in 2007, Pure Financial Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor offering independent, fee-only financial planning, education, and investment advice to clients nationwide. Based in San Diego, CA, Pure has offices throughout Southern California and, as of November 2021, managed over $3.9 billion in client assets.

