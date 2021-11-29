Marvell Named "Fittest Firm" in Silicon Valley Turkey Trot for 6th Consecutive Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded "Fittest Firm" in the 16th annual Silicon Valley Turkey Trot. Marvell has sponsored – and won – the Turkey Trot Fittest Firm Competition since 2016, having the largest number of employee registrants of any participating company, of any size in Silicon Valley for the past six years.

The event draws hundreds of thousands of runners, joggers, and walkers to join in healthy activities while contributing to the less fortunate in the community. This year, 991 Marvell employees and families participated in the virtual race, which has raised $10.2M and provided over 8.2M meals.

"I look forward to the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot each year because it exemplifies the spirit of Thanksgiving and combines my passion for giving back to the community with a love for the outdoors and personal fitness," said Matt Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marvell. "I'm also a big believer in wellness and fitness in the workplace and the correlation between your performance at work and your mental and physical well-being. Employee health and wellness has been, and will continue to be, a key part of our success formula at Marvell and I'm so proud of our team for coming together to support such a worthwhile cause while having a great time in the process."

The Silicon Valley Turkey Trot is an annual event with a mission to uplift and improve the quality of life for the less fortunate in Silicon Valley by providing funding for basic necessities of life. The beneficiaries of the event include the Healthier Kids Foundation, Housing Trust Silicon Valley, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Second Harvest Food Bank, and HealthTrust. To learn more, visit https://www.svturkeytrot.com/.

