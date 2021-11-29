Lucky Club Sycuan Member Wins $1M Jackpot at Sycuan Casino Resort

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky Club Sycuan member and Chula Vista resident, Juan B. won a massive $1,157,041.04 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Grab slot machine at Sycuan Casino Resort.

"To be able to witness one of our guests win over a million dollars is truly an incredible experience," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "The holiday season at Sycuan is always a very special time, but there's no better way to celebrate than when our guests win life-changing jackpots. A big congratulations to Juan and to all of the other winners we've had this year."

This December, Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of $240,000 in Slot FREEplay™ and prizes by participating in Sycuan's Winner Wonderland promotion. Every Tuesday in December, drawings take place at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with five winners every hour. Plus, at 10 p.m. one lucky winner will win a 2022 Lexus ES 300h each week.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort's exciting upcoming promotions, please visit sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

