Weave Communications Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m., EST to discuss Weave's financial results and provide a business update.

www.getweave.com

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (929) 477-0591 or (866) 248-8441 for tollfree. Please reference the following conference ID: 4823211. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Weave's website at investors.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/ .

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kali Geldis

Director of Communications

pr@getweave.com

Investor Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

ir@getweave.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weave