Voss Capital Nominates Three Candidates for Griffon Corp. Board

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voss Capital, LLC ("Voss"), a significant shareholder of Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) ("Griffon" or the "Company") today issued a public letter to Griffon's Board of Directors (the "Board") and announced its nomination of three highly-qualified candidates – Gerry Bollman, H.C. Charles Diao and Leviathan Winn – for election as directors of the Company. The full text of the letter is below:

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

Voss Value Master Fund, LP, a Cayman Islands limited partnership ("Voss Value Master Fund"), together with the other participants named herein (collectively, "Voss"), intends to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to be used to solicit votes for the election of its slate of highly-qualified director nominees at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Griffon Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the "Company").

VOSS STRONGLY ADVISES ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST.

The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be Voss Value Master Fund, Voss Value-Oriented Special Situation Fund, LP, a Delaware limited partnership ("Voss Value Special Situations Fund"), Voss Advisors GP, LLC, a Texas limited liability company ("Voss GP"), Voss Capital, LLC, a Texas limited liability company ("Voss Capital"), Travis W. Cocke, Gerry Bollman, H. C. Charles Diao and Leviathan Winn.

As of the date hereof, Voss Value Master Fund directly beneficially owns 711,320 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.25 per share, of the Company (the "Common Stock"), including 1,000 shares of Common Stock held in record name. As of the date hereof, Voss Value Special Situations Fund directly beneficially owns 128,358 shares of Common Stock. As the general partner of Voss Value Master Fund and Voss Value Special Situations Fund, Voss GP may be deemed to beneficially own the 839,678 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned in the aggregate by Voss Value Master Fund and Voss Value Special Situations Fund. As the investment manager of Voss Value Master Fund, Voss Value Special Situations Fund and a certain separately managed account (the "Voss Managed Account"), Voss Capital may be deemed to beneficially own the 1,192,409 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned in the aggregate by Voss Value Master Fund and Voss Value Special Situations and held in the Voss Managed Account. As the managing member of Voss Capital and Voss GP, Mr. Cocke may be deemed to beneficially own the 1,192,409 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned in the aggregate by Voss Value Master Fund and Voss Value Special Situations and held in the Voss Managed Account. As of the date hereof, none of Messrs. Bollman, Diao or Winn own beneficially or of record any securities of the Company.

