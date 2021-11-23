OTC Markets Group Welcomes Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX: MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF), a company with strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells and leading edge lithium-ion battery technology, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MNSEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells through its US based subsidiary Imperium3 New York, Inc (iM3NY). Magnis also has a minority stake in leading edge lithium-ion battery technology firm C4V in the US and has exclusively licensed their technology to produce high quality, high performance anode materials from Magnis' Nachu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.