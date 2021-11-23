OriginLab Releases New Data Analysis and Graphing Software, Origin 2022 Graph Objects View + Mini Toolbars for Object Manager, new Image Window, Calculations on Named Ranges, Cell Notes, new Template Center for Add-on Templates, Simpler Graph Copy/Export, plus new Graphs and Apps

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OriginLab, a leading publisher of data analysis and graphing software, today announced the release of Origin® and OriginPro® 2022. This latest version of OriginLab's award-winning software application adds 75+ new features and improvements, plus a suite of all-new Apps to extend Origin's graphing and analysis capabilities.

Object Manager now supports alternate "Plots" or "Graph Objects" views of the active graph window. Use "Graph Objects" view to hide or show text labels, drawn objects or images, including map backgrounds. Use "Plots" view to show or hide individual plots or to edit plot properties such as line or fill color using newly-added Mini Toolbar support for Object Manager. Object Manager also adds support for listing and manipulating the objects contained in Layout windows.

Those who add images to graphs can now double-click on an image entry in Object Manager's "Graph Objects" view, open the image in the new Image window, and make necessary adjustments to image size, scale, orientation, etc. before reinserting the image into the graph. Other enhancements to working with graph images include inserting image from file or from the Image window, linking an image to an external file to reduce project size, and use of Mini Toolbars for such basic image manipulations as: define a region-of-interest (ROI), flip, rotate, convert to gray, or display image at actual size.

If you add map images as layer backgrounds in your graphs, you can specify starting and ending coordinate values and units. Further, if the background includes a scale, you can scale the graph by defining an ROI. In addition, working from the same background image, you can insert images to multiple graphs, each with different XY scale ranges.

Users can now assign names to ranges of one or more worksheet cells and use these Named Ranges in cell and column formulas; or to draw Reference Lines in graphs. Named Ranges can be restricted for use within a single worksheet or workbook; or they can be assigned "project scope" and used in formulas or Reference Lines throughout the project. If the active workbook contains one or more Named Ranges, those Ranges will list in the Object Manager. Double-clicking on a listed Named Range will open the Named Range Manager for editing and managing of the project's Named Ranges. Also, cell and column formulas now have Autocomplete support for Named Ranges and functions, making it easier to use these elements in your calculations.

Other new features include: Adding Notes to worksheet cells, including by import from MS Excel; a new Template Center for browsing and downloading specialized graph and book templates from a new OriginLab template repository; Connect directly to your OneDrive or Google Drive account to import Text/CSV, Excel or Origin files; simplified tools for copying or exporting Origin graphs to PNG, BMP, JPEG, TIFF and EMF file types.

New Graph Types include: A Pie Map plot for overlaying pie charts on a map background, Sunburst plots for radial charting of categorical data, Ridgeline plots for plotting changes in distributions in response to some variable (e.g. time), Cluster Plots for showing dispersion of grouped scatter points and their centroids, and Grouped Floating Bar plots for charting highs, lows and relative percentages among one or more variables.

New Apps available for 2022 include Structural Equation Modeling, Drug Dissolution Analysis, Surface Roughness Parameters, Project Manager, Ternary Contour Profile, Advanced Time Series Analysis, Welch ANOVA, Overlap of Empirical Distributions, Redlich-Kister Polynomial Fit and N42 Connector. All apps are available at no extra charge from Origin's in-software App Center. This allows Origin users to customize their software, choosing only desired tools from an ever-expanding list of Apps.

Origin offers an intuitive, point-and-click interface for new users, combined with a wide range of powerful functions for advanced purposes. OriginPro includes all the features of Origin plus extended analysis tools. Origin and OriginPro are used by more than 500,000 registered customers worldwide, spanning Fortune Global 500 companies, research institutions, and colleges and universities across various disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, engineering, and manufacturing.

Availability

A free trial version (valid for 21 days with trial license, or 3 days without license) is available for download from the OriginLab website at www.originlab.com/try. Origin users with active maintenance service will receive a free upgrade to this latest version. Previous version users can obtain upgrade pricing by contacting OriginLab. For new users, Origin and OriginPro licenses are available as single user, concurrent (floating) network or node-locked (fixed) group. Academic, government and volume discount pricing options are available. For pricing information, please visit: www.originlab.com/ordering.

About OriginLab

Founded in 1992, OriginLab develops data analysis and graphing software for users in corporations, government agencies, colleges, and universities worldwide. Its flagship products, Origin® and OriginPro, provide a comprehensive solution for scientists and engineers at every technical level to analyze, graph, and professionally present data. OriginLab has offices in Northampton and Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Guangzhou, China.

