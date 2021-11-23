Just Play and WaterBabies® Partner with charity: water to Deliver Up To 250 Water Wells to Developing Countries

Holiday Shopping for a Cause: With Every WaterBabies® Doll Purchase, Just Play Brings Clean and Safe Drinking Water To Families All Over the World

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Play, a leading global consumer products company behind several best-selling toy lines including WaterBabies®, has partnered with charity: water, a non-profit organization that provides clean and safe drinking water to developing countries. Just Play and WaterBabies launched a fundraising campaign to drive direct contributions to charity: water and donates a percentage of proceeds from every WaterBabies purchase, with the goal of funding 250 water projects.

With every purchase of a WaterBabies doll, Just Play donates a percentage of proceeds to charity: water.

"Just Play and WaterBabies are committed to helping build a world where everyone has access to clean water," said Geoffrey Greenberg, Co-President of Just Play. "To date, we've donated $50,000, and look forward to continuing to support this important initiative."

"With WaterBabies celebrating their 30th birthday, we wanted to find the right partner to create positive change, as well as engage parent and child," said Dan Lauer, creator of WaterBabies. "When we learned of Scott's vision with charity: water, Geoffrey and I both immediately felt awestruck and that they were the perfect partner for creating toys that do good."

"We are grateful to partner with WaterBabies and bring awareness of the water crisis to parents and their children through a beloved toy. Just Play and WaterBabies will have the potential to significantly impact tens of thousands of lives through their commitment and generosity," said Scott Harrison, founder and CEO of charity: water.

Since their introduction 30 years ago, the warm and snuggly water-filled WaterBabies dolls have brought joy and comfort to millions of children. WaterBabies' simple design and nurturing play pattern continue to attract a new generation. Just Play's line includes a variety of WaterBabies dolls including Bathtime Fun, My First Babies and Sweet Cuddlers. The dolls' classic appeal and nostalgic charm, along with the additional incentive of the charity: water donation, make WaterBabies a perfect gift this holiday season. For more information on WaterBabies, please visit https://waterbabies.justplayproducts.com/.

Nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide live without clean water, and charity: water is on a mission to solve the global water crisis with sustainable, community-led water projects. They work with local partners to fund water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs for rural communities around the world. When construction ends, charity: water remains committed to monitoring, evaluation, and maintenance to ensure that the programs operate sustainably for years to come. 100% of all charity: water donations go directly to water project costs.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. With a radically transparent model that sends 100% of public donations straight to the field, charity: water funds sustainable water projects in areas of greatest need and works with local partners to implement them. The organization proves every project, using innovative technology and powerful storytelling to connect donors with their impact. Since 2006, charity: water has funded 79,136 water projects around the world to help more than 13.2 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation.

About WaterBabies

WaterBabies® dolls were inspired by our founder's childhood memory of his sisters making baby dolls from water balloons filled with warm water. The girls would wrap these balloons in blankets and smother them with love. It was from this simple, cuddly experiment that the WaterBabies® brand was born. Since its introduction 30 years ago, WaterBabies® has given joy to millions of children who love to snuggle with their warm dolls.

About Just Play, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and since then has become the #6 toy company in North America, according to NPD. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Twitter (@JustPlayToys) or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/JustPlay).

